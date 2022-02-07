Year of the Tiger (Global)

The Indian startup ecosystem has an unspoken rule — if you are riding a Tiger, why would you stop? And 2021 was a testament to this sentiment.

While 2019 may have marked the return of American hedge fund 'Tiger Global' to the Indian startup ecosystem after a three-year lull, 2021, and even the first month of 2022, has seen even more significant investments from the New York-based investment firm.

From 2015 to as recent as February 2, 2022, Tiger Global has made 136 deals in the Indian startup ecosystem, amounting to $12.37 billion. The period also saw the firm’s big exit from Flipkart after Walmart acquired the Indian ecommerce major in 2018.

Last year, Tiger Global pumped in $7 billion across 47 deals, significantly higher than what it had made in 2015. That amounted to 34 percent of the overall number of deals and 56.64 percent of the deal volumes that the 20-year-old firm has made in Indian startups since 2015.

Editor’s Pick: Charting IMBesharam’s growth

Founded in 2011, ﻿IMBesharam﻿ is a sextech startup that primarily sells adult toys via its website. Arguably the biggest player in the sextech space in India, the startup is now turning into an investor to support homegrown femtech startups.

Startup Spotlight

Bringing food processing closer to farms

Hyderabad-based ﻿Our Food﻿ is a technology-driven agribusiness startup that aims to decentralise the food processing industry with an innovative farmer adoption and engagement supply-chain platform.

News & Updates

IndiaMART has announced that it will move to a weekly salary pay disbursement regime, taking into account the benefits to employees and the changing dynamics of the global economy.

India's very own official digital currency is likely to debut by early 2023, which will mirror any of the currently available private company-operated electronic wallets, but with a change that it will be a sovereign-backed facility, a top government source said.

A glorious era has come to an end with the death of Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India, who passed away due to multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19.

“Adversity only brings the best in you.”

— Niharika Verma, Founder, Bonkids

