6 homegrown healthy snacking startups in India

A nutritious midmorning or afternoon snack can be just the fuel you need to remain on track till your next main meal. A healthy bite can also work as a mini break for your mind and a treat for your senses.

But, what constitutes a healthy snack and how easy is it to bite into one? Gone are the days when the constant supply of grandmothers’ yummy homemade snacks meant there was no need to look at mass-produced packaged tidbits. With a generational change, shop-bought packets of chips and cookies replaced homemade traditional snacks like ribbon pakodas or chaklis.

The Indian snacks market is expected to grow in double-digits, with a CAGR of 13.24 percent from 2020 to 2026. The market is expected to rise to $23.36 billion by 2026.

Here are some startups bringing healthy snack time options to serve your cravings instantly.

True Elements

Founded in 2017 by Puru Gupta, Sreejith Moolayil, and Shahnawaz Alam, Pune-based startup True Elements offers high-quality healthy products to focus on maintaining a balance between good health and good living.

The brand has a wide range of products within the categories of seed mixes, healthy seeds, oatmeal, roasted seeds, and muesli. Its offerings are rich sources of fiber, proteins, minerals, vitamins, healthy fats, and antioxidants, which have zero trans fat and cholesterol.

Credit: YourStory Design

The products are available on its website and on ecommerce marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart.

"We launched True Elements as our private label. But decided to become a snack brand startup from an aggregator as many people were now looking for better brands, which were not easily available, "Puru told YourStory in a previous conversation.

Happilo

Founded in 2016 by Vikas Nahar, Bengaluru-based Happilo sells high nutrition snacks, for example, nuts, dried fruits, organic seeds, dry-roasted snacks, trail mixes, nut protein bars, and muesli, sourcing them from local farms.

In February 2022, the startup raised $ 25 million from Motilal Oswal Private Equity for product expansion across categories, acquisition of food brands, brand strengthening, capacity expansion, and deepening infrastructure. In the next four years, the brand hopes to generate Rs 2000 crore in revenue.

TagZ Foods

Founded in 2019 by Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia, Bengaluru-based TagZ offers popped potato chips that it claims are free from preservatives, cholesterol, trans fat, artificial colours, flavours, and gluten with the aim of helping urban Gen Z consumers eat healthy.

It operates on an omni-channel model and the products are available on ecommerce/hyperlocal channels such as Amazon, Big Basket, Swiggy, Instamart and offline stores in many cities.

"We are looking at creating the largest urban GenZ snack brand, which will forever change the way consumers snack on potato chips, gourmet dips, chocolates, and cookies. We intend to achieve this through our innovative products, sustainable packaging, and truly international brand," said Anish Basu Roy in a previous conversation with YourStory.

EAT Anytime

Founded in 2016 by Rishit Sanghvi and Prachi Parekh, Mumbai-based EAT Anytime provides tasty yet healthy products, and aims to promote guilt-free healthy snacking options.

It offers a range of choices in the product category of nutrition bars, cookies, energy bars, trail mixes, munchies and more. The brand has a presence in eight cities across India with over 1,500 stores.

Snack-A-Doodle

Founded in 2021 by two young mothers, Radhieka Pandeya and Simer Dhall, Mumbai-based startup Snack-A-Doodle offers multiple healthy snacking options for children that are healthy, flavourful, gluten-free, and processed sugar-free.

"The current premium kids' snack market has limited options for allergen friendly and truly healthy snacks. There are caveats and hidden ingredients across many brands that have us concerned as mothers ourselves. Our vision is to simplify the choices for moms looking to give their kids the freedom to self-snack with a wholesome, trustworthy range of healthy snacks," say the founders.

The brand sells items through its own website and multiple retail outlets in Mumbai. They offer products in eight categories, such as popcorn, bites, and cookies in different flavours, "We always tell our clients that it is not about making binary choices. Kids should enjoy all kinds of snacks as long as they are introduced to the concept of healthy snacking at an early age. If their palate gets used to non-processed sugar or alternative flours early, they will reap long-term benefits." Said Simer.

Snack Amor

Founded in 2017 by Deepak Grover, Mumbai-based food startup Snack Amor offers a variety of healthy, tasty, and immunity building products. The brand's main ingredients for healthy snacking are health, taste, and affordability.

It aims to change the 4pm snacking culture of India and its target audience is diverse from health-conscious millennials to a grown adult who believes in preventative healthcare.

The brand has its presence in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Baroda, Surat, Chandigarh, Haridwar, Punjab, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and more.

In August 2021, the startup raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A round from investors like Sanchit Agarwal (MD, Accenture), Sujan Sinha (ex-MD and CEO, Shriram Housing and Finance), Michael Cooke (VP Sustainability, Jabil Group Switzerland) and others to expand the D2C and ecommerce businesses, international business expansion, and new categories and product enhancement.