Amazon India elevates Amit Agarwal to Senior VP India and Emerging Markets

Amit Agarwal, Country Head of ﻿Amazon﻿ India, has been assigned the additional role of leading emerging markets, effective from February 1. With this, Amit’s new designation will be Senior Vice President India and Emerging Markets at Amazon.

Amit completed 23 years at Amazon on March 1, 2022, and was promoted to the role of Senior Vice President in 2017.

“Amit Agarwal will be taking on an expanded role leading Amazon’s presence in the emerging markets in addition to his current role as the India Head,” said an Amazon India spokesperson in response to queries from YourStory.

The spokesperson added, “The development and growth of the emerging markets are key to Amazon’s future success, and the new team will be uniquely qualified to move fast in identifying and solving for common customer needs while still honouring what makes each region unique. We are excited this change meaningfully enhances our ability to serve and delight new and existing customers and enable our selling partners (to) grow their business in India and across our emerging markets.”

Amazon India did not comment on the different markets Amit will oversee as part of his new designation.

Manish Tiwary, Vice President at Amazon India, in charge of the ecommerce major’s consumer business, will now take on the responsibility of Country Manager for consumer business in India and will continue to report to Amit, confirmed the spokesperson.

His new designation will be Country Manager, India Consumer Business at Amazon India. Manish was given the additional charge of seller business in 2020 from Gopal Pillai.