Day 2 of Future of Work 2022

Here’s a look at the sessions lined up on Day 2 at YourStory’s Future of Work 2022.
The fifth edition of YourStory’s Future of Work 2022 got off to a rousing start, with the best minds in technology, product, and design coming together to deliberate upon the ‘new normal’ of work and turn these trends into actionable insights

This momentum is only set to continue on Day 2 today, which promises to notch up the learning and brainstorming factor with a slew of incredible speakers sharing their thoughts on changing market dynamics, hybrid workplaces, human-machine collaborations, upskilling the tech talent for making them future-ready, and their priorities in 2022.  

Day 2 will kickstart with a fireside chat with Prashant Malik, Co-creator, Apache Cassandra, responsible for building one of the biggest NoSQL database management systems — Cassandra — used by tech giants from Silicon Valley, who will talk about the changing dynamics of big data and his venture into Web 3.0. 

Top CTOs from the industry — Sanjeev Barnwal (﻿Meesho﻿), Deep Ganatra (﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿), Amit Dixit (Zolo), Mohit Malik (﻿Chaayos﻿), Gaurav Asthana (﻿Gramophone﻿), Puneet Gupta (﻿HomeLane﻿) — will unravel the rising trends in their respective sectors, new and changing strategies adopted by them as CTOs, new tech tools on the block, challenges ahead, and more. 

Last, but not least, YouStory is proud to launch the ‘Top Emerging CTO’ report that would recognise 30 emerging CTOs of India who are pushing the boundaries of how technology can serve humans. 

For a line-up of all the action-packed sessions at the mega summit, check out the Future of Work 2022 website

Editor’s Pick: Where are India’s 66,359 startups based?

Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, revealed that there are 66,359 startups recognised under the Startup India initiative, which was green-flagged in 2016.

His response comes amidst a series of questions raised in the Rajya Sabha around the number of registered startups and fund allocations under the Startup India initiative during the last five years. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Why this startup is focusing on embedded insurance

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing a widespread health scare, the insurance industry in India saw an influx of new-age tech-driven startups that not only addressed health and other insurance needs but also disrupted the sector and carved out their niche.

Given this environment, Mumbai-headquartered startup ﻿Symbo﻿ Insurance aims to be a dominant player in the embedded insurance segment. Read more.

News & Updates

  • Mobility startup ﻿Chalo has acquired ﻿Vogo Automotive﻿, a tech-enabled shared mobility startup. ﻿Vogo Automotive﻿ will augment Chalo’s bus technology services by powering first and last-mile rides at major bus stops and other public places.

Before you go, stay inspired with… 

“It is one thing to build a small-scale business but it is another thing to build a nationwide brand that provides a consistent quality product.”

Himanshu Verma, CPTO, Licious

