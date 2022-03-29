Day 2 of Future of Work 2022

Hello Readers,

The fifth edition of YourStory’s Future of Work 2022 got off to a rousing start, with the best minds in technology, product, and design coming together to deliberate upon the ‘new normal’ of work and turn these trends into actionable insights.

This momentum is only set to continue on Day 2 today, which promises to notch up the learning and brainstorming factor with a slew of incredible speakers sharing their thoughts on changing market dynamics, hybrid workplaces, human-machine collaborations, upskilling the tech talent for making them future-ready, and their priorities in 2022.

Day 2 will kickstart with a fireside chat with Prashant Malik, Co-creator, Apache Cassandra, responsible for building one of the biggest NoSQL database management systems — Cassandra — used by tech giants from Silicon Valley, who will talk about the changing dynamics of big data and his venture into Web 3.0.

Top CTOs from the industry — Sanjeev Barnwal (﻿Meesho﻿), Deep Ganatra (﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿), Amit Dixit (Zolo), Mohit Malik (﻿Chaayos﻿), Gaurav Asthana (﻿Gramophone﻿), Puneet Gupta (﻿HomeLane﻿) — will unravel the rising trends in their respective sectors, new and changing strategies adopted by them as CTOs, new tech tools on the block, challenges ahead, and more.

Last, but not least, YouStory is proud to launch the ‘Top Emerging CTO’ report that would recognise 30 emerging CTOs of India who are pushing the boundaries of how technology can serve humans.

For a line-up of all the action-packed sessions at the mega summit, check out the Future of Work 2022 website.

Editor’s Pick: Where are India’s 66,359 startups based?

Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, revealed that there are 66,359 startups recognised under the Startup India initiative, which was green-flagged in 2016.

His response comes amidst a series of questions raised in the Rajya Sabha around the number of registered startups and fund allocations under the Startup India initiative during the last five years. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Why this startup is focusing on embedded insurance

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing a widespread health scare, the insurance industry in India saw an influx of new-age tech-driven startups that not only addressed health and other insurance needs but also disrupted the sector and carved out their niche.

Given this environment, Mumbai-headquartered startup ﻿Symbo﻿ Insurance aims to be a dominant player in the embedded insurance segment. Read more.

News & Updates

Mobility startup ﻿Chalo has acquired ﻿Vogo Automotive﻿, a tech-enabled shared mobility startup. ﻿ Vogo Automotive ﻿ will augment Chalo’s bus technology services by powering first and last-mile rides at major bus stops and other public places.

eBay﻿ has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited to enable local MSMEs to launch their online export businesses via eBay marketplace websites.

Furniture rental startup Furlenco has reportedly laid off between 180 and 200 employees involved in customer grievance redressal, scheduling, and other similar customer support functions amidst an attempt to scale down operations.

Singapore-based ﻿ Sea ﻿ , parent company of recently banned gaming app Garena Free Fire, has decided to pull the plug on its ecommerce operations in India under the Shopee brand.

Leading jewellery brand Joyalukkas India has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 2,300 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

“It is one thing to build a small-scale business but it is another thing to build a nationwide brand that provides a consistent quality product.”

— Himanshu Verma, CPTO, Licious

