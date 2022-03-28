eBay signs MoU with Madhya Pradesh development body to digitise MSMEs

Ecommerce giant ﻿eBay﻿ has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC) to enable local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to launch their online export businesses via eBay marketplace websites.

As part of this initiative, eBay will help Madhya Pradesh based small businesses with the sign-up processes as well as other onboarding procedures. The businesses will be part of special programmes on the platform that will enable them to set up stores as well as promote their products to global buyers. Additionally, the ecommerce brand will also conduct training, webinars, and workshops to educate and enable MSMEs do grow their business and enhance their scalability.

Commenting on this development, Ashish Gupta, India Head of Legal and Government Relations, at eBay said, “Through our association with MPIDC, we will provide the right knowledge and skills via various training modules, helping MP’s industrial units achieve success in international markets.”

He further added that this campaign's mission is to expand the ecommerce or export opportunities for MSMEs.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Minister of Industry Policy and Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

"Our partnership with eBay India will benefit thousands of small businesses and industries to provide a boost to the growth of local industries and artisans, accelerating socio-economic development and the digitalization of MSMEs in the state. We are delighted to work in partnership with an industry leader like eBay and look forward to getting our entrepreneurs, craftsmen and small businesses ready for a new chapter of growth and innovation," the minister was quoted as saying.