Struct Finance raises $3.9M in seed funding from 24 companies

Decentralised finance startup ﻿Struct Finance﻿ said investors in the latest round included Double Peak, Lander Capital, Wintermute, Bison Fund, Bixin Ventures, Finality Capital Partners, Zokyo, and SCC Investments, among several others.

Struct added it will use the capital to build tools that can be used to customise interest rate products and compose them with options to construct structured products.

O'hi raises Rs 3 Cr in seed funding

Social networking app O'hi said its investors include DST's Managing Partner, Rahul Mehta, and Angellist US, among others.

It will use the funds to build out a solid tech infrastructure, more products for conducting pilots, and hiring as the startup looks to scale.

O'hi enables users to connect in real life when they're at a cafe or a lounge. The service is currently available in Goa, Jaipur, and Pune.

VAMA secures $750,000 in funding from Huddle, 7Square Ventures, Kunal Shah

Online astrology and religious services startup said Mamaearth, Tata Play, Cardekho.com, CashKaro, Sheroes, Dr Vaidya's, and Tata Play, among several others, participated in the funding round.

VAMA will use the capital to further flesh out the product, introduce new services on the app, and hire, the startup said.

The startup offers e-puja services at the user's temple of choice, astrology services, religious remedies, and horoscopes.

Zocket raises $3M from Kalaari Capital, Kettleborough VC

SaaS platform Zocket, which helps SMBs market their offerings across various platforms, said it will use the capital to expand its product line, improve brand building, hire more talent, and launch its adtech solutions to SMBs.

Founded in 2021 by Karthik Venkateswaran, Nandha Kumar Ravi, Sundar Natesan, and Mukund Srivathsan, the startup claims it can help SMBs push their digital ads across platforms in less than 30 seconds. Its beta version already has over 5,000 users.

EVRE raises undisclosed funds in pre-Series A round from ACKO

Integrated charging infratech startup EVRE added CreedCap Asia Advisors also participated in the undisclosed funding round.

﻿EVRE﻿ expects to use the funds to expand its R&D and expand the number of charging hubs across the country. The startup builds EV charging stations in over 12 cities and operates over 700 of them.

Big Bang Food Tech raises Rs 4.8 Cr in seed funding; acquires 34 Chowringhee Lane

Food brands aggregator startup Big Bang Food Tech raised the funds from Artha Venture, an early-stage micro-VC fund, and angels such as BharatPe's Ashneer Grover, Dream11's Harsh Jain, Chitra Radhakrishnan, etc.

It said it has also bought out 34 Chowringhee Lane — a chain of Bengali restaurants — and the "house of food brands" hopes to acquire eight more such brands by FY23.

PedalStart raises undisclosed funding from AngelBay, others

Startup accelerator and founders' community platform PedalStart added investment platform Faad Network and KapTable as its investors who participated in the round.

The startup hopes to use the funds to hire, work on its tech, and grow its community.

PedalStart handholds early-stage startup founders and helps them scale and deal with the standard challenges of growing a business. Once the startup reaches the proof of concept/MVP stage, it connects with them angel investors and micro VC funds in its network.

Aquaconnect raises Rs 60 Cr in venture debt from Trifecta Capital

﻿Aquaconnect﻿, which provides services across the entire value chain of aquaculture, will use the funds to strengthen its presence in the Indian market, including the expansion of its franchise stores under the Aqua partners brand that provides input products to the fish and shrimp farmers.

Founded in 2017, the startup also plans to use this capital to expand the scale of operations and enhance its post-harvest market linkage solutions. It noted that through improving market linkage, farmers can reach out to a broader range of potential buyers, thus increasing their value realisation.

Aquaconnect works with fish and shrimp farmers to improve farm productivity, financial access, and market linkage through technology solutions. The startup works to navigate the challenges in the aquaculture value chain through an integrated tech-driven approach. It aims to become the largest aquaculture value chain aggregator.