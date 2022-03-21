[Funding roundup] FutureCure, JSB Healthcare, Bhookha Haathi raise capital

FutureCure raises $4 million

FutureCure Health, a healthtech startup, has raised nearly $4 million in a Series A round led by RVCF India Growth Fund, Unicorn India Ventures, and Kotak Investment Advisors, among other investors.

Founded by Rajneesh Bhandari and his wife Dr Anita Bhandari, FutureCure aims to provide super-speciality healthcare services by using cutting-edge emerging technologies under the NeuroEquilibrium brand.

"FutureCure plans to launch various technologies for migraine patients, including wearable neuromodulation and biofeedback device," Rajneesh said in a press release, adding that it has scaled its services to diagnose and treat chronic ailments like migraine and dizziness.

"Migraine affects over 12 percent of the global population," said Dr Anita, an ENT surgeon and neurotologist. "The incidence is much higher than diabetes or cardiac disease, especially in the age group of 20 years to 50 years, which are the most productive years of a person's life. Technological interventions by FutureCure will help millions of patients manage their Migraine and other chronic diseases."

ALSO READ Ethereum startup Optimism raises $150M in Series B funding

Velocity invests in JSB Healthcare

JSB Healthcare, a home health and fitness brand, has raised Rs 2.5 crore ($328,000) from revenue-based financing platform Velocity, according to a press release from the company.

Headquartered in Delhi, JSB Healthcare's products include massage chairs, sports and fitness equipment, patient care, and wellness products.

While JSB Healthcare began operations 30 years ago with a store in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi, it has an online presence on marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart, Paytm, and Snapdeal.

"The funding from Velocity further validates the strength of our business, and will go a long way to enable us to scale operations," said Jagjot Singh, CEO of JSB Healthcare, in a press release. "We will use this funding to finance inventory for new products and to ramp up our digital marketing."

Zera Ventures invests in Bhookha Haathi

Bhookha Haathi, a nutraceutical and health-tech brand, has raised Rs 1 crore ($131,000) in a round led by the Indian subsidiary of Zera Ventures. Intellectual Investments and Financial Services was the investment banker in the deal that valued Bhookha Haathi at $1.8 million.

Bhookha Heath was founded by Abhimanyu Rishi and Kusum Bhandari in 2017. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the health and food-tech company offers healthy products based on dry fruits and nuts, as a replacement for chewing tobacco.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Its product range includes natural dry-fruit and nut-based refreshers, caffeine-free chickpea coffee, and infused raw and wild honey. "We are India’s first AI-powered food-tech platform with various proprietary products and solutions under the nutraceutical umbrella having 10 trademarks and 4 patents,” said Kusum in a press release.

Bhookha Haathi will utilise the new funds towards capex, business expansion and product launches, said Abhimanyu.