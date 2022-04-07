$751M, 78 deals: Q1 2022 & women-led startups

The funding momentum in the Indian startup ecosystem from last year has spilled over to this year as well. The January to March 2022 quarter saw 482 funding deals raising over $10 billion, and women entrepreneurs had a big role to play during this period.

Q1: 2022 saw 14 startups crossing the billion-dollar valuation mark, and three of these unicorns — Amagi, Hasura, and Oxyzo — are women-led startups.

Out of the 482 deals, 78 of them were raised by women-founded and co-founded startups. The total value of these deals was more than $751 million, which is 7.5 percent of the total fundraise during the quarter.

Though women entrepreneurs have made significant strides when it comes to gaining investor interest, a lot more still needs to be done.

Only 16 deals in Q1: 2022 were raised by solo women founders, amounting to just $19.08 million — all of them for early-stage startups.

IIIT Delhi professor Dr Amarjeet Singh saw a big opportunity in the energy sector as beside monthly bills, there was no real-time data in the sector for consumers to track their electricity expenses.

This led to the birth of energy-tech startup Zenatix that provides an end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) stack that is developed and maintained in-house. The stack manages more than 50,000 connected assets, managing more than 200 million daily data points. Read more.

Empowering Indian farmers with tech

Founded in March 2013 by brothers Shardul and Sitanshu Sheth, Pune-based AgroStar provides end-to-end solutions for Indian farmers through its agri-solutions platform. The startup says it is en route to changing the lives of over 25 million Indian farmers over the next three to five years by providing them with high-quality agri inputs and consultancy services. Read more.

Flipkart Health+, the digital healthcare marketplace of ecommerce major ﻿Flipkart﻿, on Wednesday, launched its app as it takes on rivals Tata Digital's 1mg and Amazon Pharmacy.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has formed an advisory committee of experts, comprising senior government officials, established academicians, as well as industry and domain experts for India’s semiconductor mission.

﻿Paytm﻿ expects to hit operating EBITDA breakeven in the next six months, it said in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday, sending its shares up 4.92 percent after days of sustained losses.

About Rs 30,160 crore in loans has been sanctioned to over 1,33,995 accounts under the Stand Up India Scheme, which was launched in 2016 to help finance the dreams of aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women and those belonging to marginalised communities.

“Always acknowledge that everyone brings something unique to the table and keep yourself open to learning.”

— Padma Bhamidipati, Infosys

