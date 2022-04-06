Ministry of Electronics and IT announces advisory committee for Semicon India

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has formed an advisory committee of experts, comprising of senior government officials, established academicians, as well as industry and domain experts. The term of the committee will be one year, after which it shall be reconstituted with the approval of the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

The move follows the vision of PM Narendra Modi to make India a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and innovation.

In December last year, the Union Cabinet had approved the comprehensive Semicon India programme for the development of a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem in the country. A specialised and dedicated India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) has also been set up within Digital India Corporation to drive the country’s strategies for developing semiconductors and display ecosystem.

The newly-formed Advisory Committee is expected to steer the objectives and provide necessary guidance to the ISM executives. It shall also provide insights and suggestions to develop a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem in India.

The committee is mandated to provide key inputs for building a resilient supply chain, promoting investments, financing mechanisms, global engagement, research and innovation, and IP generation for the semiconductors and display ecosystem and enable an ecosystem to support startups and MSMEs.

“[It's a] partnership between the government, industry and academia to power the India Semiconductor Mission”, remarked Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The advisory committee would consists of a chairperson who will be Minister of Electronics and Information Technology) and, a vice-chairperson who will be Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Apart from them, the government representatives on the committee will include Dr VK Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog; Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs; Secretary, Department of Expenditure Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade; and Dy National Security Advisor, National Security Council Secretariat. The Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will act as the Convenor.

On the industry front, it will have Vinod Dham, Founder and former Managing Partner at Indo-US Venture Partners; Ajit Manocha, President SEMI, US; Neelkanth Mishra, Credit Suisse; and Dr Ajai Chowdhry, Founder of HCL

As for the academicians, Prof A Paulraj, Emeritus Professor at Stanford University, US; Prof Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California San Diego, US; and Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Chennai will join the committee.

The advisory committee would meet at least once in three months to provide key inputs to develop the sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem in India.