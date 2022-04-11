Glance launches live content platform for smart Android TVs

Consumer internet company Glance has forayed into the television segment as it aims to make Android smart TVs more interactive with two-way communication.

This will be done through an interactive content platform for the home screen or screen zero of Android smart TVs, according to a statement.

Google-backed Glance believes television viewing so far has been a passive way to spend time, with no way for viewers to express their reactions or interact with the content. Glance TV says that its programming, personalisation and social elements will help users break out of this passive, limited, and isolated viewing experience and become a part of the shows they watch.

In the Android TVs which come with the Glance feature, the users can use the QR code to interact with the programmes and personalities. “Using QR codes on live TV, users can buy tickets for movies and events, shop live, and even get their social media posts featured on Glance TV streams,” the statement said.

According to this consumer internet company, Glance TV will offer off-beat, personalised snackable content of 5-20 minutes duration, across categories such as sports, entertainment, infotainment, e-sports, current affairs, lifestyle, food, and fitness, unlike standardized long form TV shows. It has partnered with major content providers that include Zee5, Epic On, and Docubay for the content.

“Glance has reimagined the lock screen of smartphones into a live screen for personalised, LIVE content. With Glance TV, we want to redefine television experiences just as we did with smartphones,” said Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President & COO of Glance.

Glance TV aims to be present on approximately 30 percent of all smart TVs in India soon. The company plans to make Glance TV available globally and also intends to develop the same for other smart TV operating systems.

“Glance TV gives users the experience where they can be active while watching TV and can express themselves directly on the big screen, within virtual communities of fellow users,” said Manish Gupta, Senior Vice President and GM, Glance.

Launched in 2019, Glance has two main platforms, a lock screen for smartphones and creator-led video commerce Roposo with over 200 million active users.