Startup mentoring platform Clarion Call 5.0 opens with a corpus of Rs 65 Cr

India’s largest startup funding and mentoring platform — Clarion Call 5.0 — is now open for application.

With new-age startups coming up with innovative ideas to solve unique business, consumer, and technology problems, India's startup ecosystem has seen a phenomenal growth over the past half-decade. But entrepreneurship comes with many challenges, including fundraising, team development, regulations, and many more.

Clarion Call was conceived and launched in 2016 to help founders overcome these obstacles.

Clarion Call is the flagship business contest event of the IIM Calcutta Alumni Association (IIMCAA) Mumbai along with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park to encourage entrepreneurship in India.

IIMCAA has organised four editions of Clarion Call (CC) prior to this forthcoming edition 5.0. Promising startups can pitch their business ideas to 5,000+ angels and 7+ institutional investors who have committed a corpus of over Rs 65 crore, which is this year’s highlight.

IIMCAA-M is a not-for-profit organisation that is conducting this event with the vision to create a platform and a programme to give promising and deserving startups access to funding, incubation, mentoring apart from visibility, prizes, and credits. CC 5.0 will be a virtual event, and does not require any travel or face to face meetings to be part of it, the official website confirms.

Winners have the opportunity to procure funding at an early stage and find the right guidance to scale up their companies.

The top 20 finalists will get a chance to be incubated with various partners, such as — IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, BSE Incubator ZONE Startup, and others. Finalists would not only get engagement with prospective investors but also exposure to industry experts and IIMCAA mentors. The programme invites reputed IIM alumni from across the world to guide the finalists and support the startup ecosystem.

Speaking on the upcoming event Subrat Pani, Co-founder of ﻿OneAssist﻿; Member, IIMCAA-MUMBAI; and Lead Organiser for Clarion Call 5.0 said,

“With Clarion Call we aim to keep the alumni of IIMC connected and explore the innovative business ideas worked upon in our country. Its intent is to contribute to the ecosystem by providing support and acceleration for these ideas to flourish and thereby get ready for their next steps in the market. This year will mark the 5th edition of Clarion Call, and we are looking forward to many promising startups getting their well-deserved funding."

“Through Clarion Call we at IIMC aim to bring together complementary knowledge, experience, and networks to accelerate entrepreneurs. With our forum continuing to grow in success and start-ups funded, the buzz around the event is also increasing.

“It’s a great initiative for the alumni of IIMC to be connected and to keep contributing to the ecosystem. We are all looking forward to a successful Clarion Call 5.0 so come and register with us and see your idea become a success!,” added Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO of ﻿Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)﻿ and Honorary President of IIMCAA-Mumbai.

The last date to apply is 30th April (Midnight IST), 2022.