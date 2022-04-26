Venturi Partners hits final close of $175M in maiden fund

Venturi Partners, a Singapore-based investment platform that invests in brands in India and Southeast Asia, said on Tuesday that its maiden fund has hit its final close of $175 million. According to a press release, the firm may increase the quantum of the fund with demand for investments going up.

Venturi has already deployed 30 percent of the fund across three investments in India and South-East Asia, and aims to deploy the rest over the next 24 months. Typically, the platform's investment ranges from $10 million to $40 million in Series B to Series D rounds.

Founded in 2019 by veteran consumer investor Nicholas Cator, the investment platform’s expertise lies in identifying and supporting Asian high-growth consumer companies with an online or offline presence in sectors ranging from FMCG to education and healthcare services.

In their previous roles, the Venturi team has invested and supported a variety of consumer brands such as BYJU'S, Lazada, Pristyn Care, Cure.fit, Chewy, Oatly, Global Fashion Group, Burger King, Sula Vineyards, Domino’s & Future Consumer. The team has strong prior entrepreneurial and operating backgrounds and will leverage this experience to be a value-added partner to its companies.

Venturi Partners leadership team

“The Venturi team has a unique expertise, network and track record in the consumer space in the region. Founders today are looking for more than just investors – they want long term partners that understand consumer trends and brands and have a long-term mindset. Adding value to portfolio companies by being sector focused, operationally minded and supporting management teams on specific projects is more relevant now than ever," said Nicholas Cator, Managing Partner at Venturi Partners.

"We will only make eight investments from Fund – 1 and work closely with our founders” Nicholas further added.

The platform has raised commitments from large EU and Asian family offices, such as Peugeot Invest, Ackermans & Van Haaren, and Frederic De Mevius, Founder of Verlinvest and a member of the family ownership of ABI.

“Our aim is to build a long-term, partnership-based investment platform with a small number of Families with similar values that want to participate in the Asian consumer growth story. We offer our Families more transparency on our portfolio than a traditional fund and will offer up to 100 percent of their commitment in co-investment opportunities. This enables us to deploy larger amounts into our portfolio companies and to support them over multiple rounds.” said Nicholas Cator, Managing Partner at Venturi Partners.

