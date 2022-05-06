Hyper personalised marketing trumps witty one-liners, says WebEngage report

Martech platform WebEngage said that hyper-personalised marketing trumped witty one-liners, and the conversion rate for contextual personalised campaigns was 5.25X more than that of blast promotional campaigns.

In its ‘Omni Channel User Engagement- A Winner’s Playbook’ report, WebEngage said with rapid digitisation, brands continue to rely on hyper-personalised experiences that nudge consumers to make informed decisions with contextual information, reflected in the rate of customer retention in the last 12 months.

The report is based on an analysis of over 400 billion messages, of which 308 billion were sent from India for more than 835 billion user events, including transactions, content consumption, course completion, bookings, etc.

Get connected to WebEngage

Between January 2020 and March 2022, the report covered 10 industries and five regions across enterprises, SMBs, and startups.

ALSO READ What is MAdTech and why businesses should focus on the trend

The report stated that the ecommerce and D2C industry saw maximum customer engagement with over 8.6 billion messages sent, while edtech brands stand at a close second with over 7.1 billion messages. In fact, the two industries also witnessed maximum channel adoption.

Between the first quarter of 2020 and 2022, the adoption rate among brands grew 57 percent quarterly in terms of the number of messages sent, it said.

Get connected to WebEngage

The report also found that October - December 2021 period witnessed maximum customer engagement, indicating the year-end sale and special campaign periods.

Moreover, WhatsApp witnessed the highest engagement rate at an average of 54 percent in India and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), it added.

Avlesh Singh, Co-founder and CEO, WebEngage, said, “The advent of technology and digital accessibility means we are no longer in an era of one size fits all. With the amount of data made available to brands, consumers expect hyper-personalised experiences. Companies that created customer delight and stood the test of time in the last two to three years were the ones that focused on the most crucial business metric — customer retention.”

Founded in 2011 by Avlesh Singh and ﻿Ankit Utreja, WebEngage﻿ is a full-stack marketing automation suite that drives growth for consumer businesses by enabling them to engage users through multiple channels like push, SMS, in-app, on-site notifications, email, and social media.

Get connected to WebEngage