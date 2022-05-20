Introducing Paysa 2022, YourStory’s fintech and BFSI event

“Money money money money

There are very few congenial ways to talk about money and our relationship with it, but Liza Minnelli’s brilliant number in Cabaret drives the point home very well: money truly does make the world go round, no matter what shape or form it is in.

From Liza’s “clinking clanking clunking” change, to drug lord Pablo Escobar's, who, at one point in his life, had so much money that he buried some $50 billion of it all over Colombia, money drives humanity, and has driven humanity in the same way for aeons.

We’re either always running out of money, don’t have any, or chasing more and more of it. And a handful of people have so much of it that they don’t know what to do with it.

In recent times though, our relationship with money, which has largely been unvarying up until now, has changed drastically. Sure, we still use it to obtain goods and services, but the way we store it, grow it, move it, and support its movement is acutely different now than it used to be, all thanks to technology.

To delve into this marriage between technology and money, which has not only helped make the latter more accessible, but more mobile and “usable”, YourStory is proud to bring to you Paysa 2022 — a two-day action-packed event (June 10, and June 11) that spans the big vast world of finance, including financial technology and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance).

Our agenda for this conference is simple: Decode India’s relation with money and technology.

We know how fintech has changed the landscape of financial services in India. Just 15 years ago, you and I using an online platform to buy and sell whatever stocks we wanted was a radical notion. Today, we’re not only doing that in the domestic markets at the click of a button, but also trading in the global markets from the comfort of our velvet chesterfields.

Fintech is a $31 billion market in India, and is set to hit $150 billion in the next three years, according to Invest India. Across the world, India is the fastest-growing fintech market, with adoption rates much higher than the global average.

Fintech is ahead of the curve in India to the point where international markets are studying homegrown payment models such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Suffice it to say we’ve broken the mould and shattered all boundaries in terms of what we can do with technology in finance.

And we want to bring all these exciting conversations happening in the fintech and BFSI space to a bigger stage.

We want to understand how the best minds in the Indian finance sector are thinking about money; how fintech is being used to drive formalisation in rural India; and how regtech is making this whole system more foolproof and safer.

We want to talk about how growing wealth is taking on a new form, and discuss ways in which it can be further democratised.

We want to talk about stablecoins and Central Bank-issued digital currencies; what it’ll take to digitise some of the biggest legacy banks in India; and how cryptocurrency has impacted India.

Some of the most insightful, important conversations will be happening at Paysa 2022 — and you definitely don’t want to miss it, especially since it’s happening online.

Dates: June 10, 11, 2022

Location: Online

Let’s go!