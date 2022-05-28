[Jobs Roundup] Work for D2C product discovery and trial platform Smytten with these openings

Launched in November 2015 by ex Unilever and Google executives Siddhartha Nangia and Swagata Sarangi respectively, ﻿Smytten﻿is enhancing the way India's online consumers discover, interact, and try consumer products and services.

The D2C product discovery startup hosts 900+ brand partners on its platform across lifestyle categories, ranging from fragrances, beauty and makeup, male grooming, food and beverages, baby and mother care, and health and wellness. It offers product samples to consumers across these categories to help them make the right purchase decisions. It also offers its brand partners a suite of services, and data and insights needed for scaling up customer acquisition, product development and channel expansion.

This month, the Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-based brand raised Rs 100 crore in pre-Series B led by ﻿Fireside Ventures﻿ and ﻿Roots Ventures﻿. The round also saw participation from ﻿Sharrp Ventures﻿ (Harsh Mariwala family office), Waao Partners (Pratul Shroff Family Office), ﻿Survam Partners﻿ (Munjal Family Office) and Sattva Group Family Office.

If you want to be a part of Smytten’s growth story, check out these job openings:

Head Supply Chain Management

Location - Ahmedabad

Experience - 12 to 15 years

In this role, the selected candidate will lead and direct all facets of supply chain management including, but not limited to, planning (supply and demand), operations (logistics, warehousing, and inventory management), and sourcing and delivery (customer service). This position will provide leadership and direction on a cross-functional basis.

For more information, click here.

Program Manager - User Retention and Marketing

Location - Bengaluru

Experience - 3 to 5 years

In this role, the candidate will be accountable for maintaining, enhancing, and executing business tactics aimed at preserving customers and improving value. This position will be responsible for strategizing and executing marketing automation, segmentation, and complex workflow builds to drive subscriber growth, engagement, and retention throughout the customer journey. Success in this role will require tight collaboration with cross-functional stakeholders including Product, Brand Marketing, and Business Intelligence.

For more information, click here.

User Interface/User Experience Designer

Location - Bengaluru

Experience - 2 to 4 Years

The startup is looking at a young digital enthusiast who wants to work in the premium and luxury space. As with any creative role, there are no set rules or boundaries that you are limited to at Smytten.

For more information, click here.

Performance Marketing Manager

Location - Bengaluru

Experience - 4 to 6 Years

This is a digital growth hacking role where one has the absolute freedom to define the future digital marketing strategy across all online platforms and will be owning the mandate to acquire new users for Smytten at scale.

For more information, click here.

Product Marketing Manager

Location - Bengaluru

Experience - 3 to 5 Years

The candidate will build data-rich analytics platforms and products for its customers and will engage with existing and potential customers directly. They will decide the future of the product based upon a strong understanding of what its customers value. The candidate will also collaborate closely with technology, data engineering, marketing, sales, and support to solve for the best customer experience across all touchpoints.

For more information, click here.

Business Development Manager

Location - Ahmedabad

Experience - 5 to 6 years

In this role, the candidate will be facilitating the function of business development and aid in specific strides of sustenance, growth and expansion. One will be required to identify potential high-end brands or premium service providers to partner with Smytten and build a pipeline of opportunities based on existing/new contacts. The individual will also be responsible for structuring the right proposals including commercials, business targets, requirements, incentive structure, and legal and operational implications for every partnership deal.

For more information, click here.