Funding

Bizom raises $12M in Series B led by Pavestone

Bizom will use this capital for product development and strengthening its key customer accounts

Thimmaya Poojary
Bizom raises $12M in Series B led by Pavestone

Wednesday December 18, 2024 , 2 min Read

Bizom, a SaaS startup focused on the retail industry, has raised $12 million in a Series B round of funding led by Pavestone, a Hyderabad-based venture capital firm.

Pavestone has invested $7.5 million in this round, which also saw participation from existing investor IndiaMART and other family offices.

Bizom has raised around $6 million till now in Series A round of funding. The startup will use this capital for product development, support delivery infrastructure, and expansion of key accounts.

ecommerce

According to the startup, its SaaS platform enhances sales efficiency, product distribution, and retailer-brand relationships. It has more than 600 retail brands from industries such as CPG, dairy, and FMCG on its platform, which digitalises the route to market operations.

This helps in visibility into ground operations and helps brands understand product demand in the market.

“This investment isn’t just capital—we are engineering the future of retail distribution through next-generation products like Real Intelligence infrastructure, agentification, voice recognition, and augmented reality to address real-world challenges faced by global retail enterprises,” said Lalit Bhise, CEO, Bizom.

"We are excited to partner with Bizom. Their platform is trusted by several FMCG enterprises and empowers them to drive growth by streamlining distribution and enabling faster insights into the market. This investment is in line with the focus of our Fund’s Investments," said Srikanth Tanikella, Managing Partner at Pavestone.

“The digital transformation of India’s consumption landscape is accelerating, and Bizom is perfectly positioned to lead this revolution in retail distribution. Our investment reflects our confidence in their vision of digitizing B2B retail,” added Dinesh Agarwal, CEO, IndiaMART.

Edited by Megha Reddy