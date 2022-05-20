Zilingo confirms Ankiti Bose has been fired

B2B (business-to-business) ecommerce giant on Friday confirmed that it has fired Ankiti Bose, the co-founder and former CEO of the company.

Ankiti was suspended from the company on March 31.

A statement issued by the company said: Following an investigation led by an independent forensics firm that was commissioned to look into complaints of serious financial irregularities, the company has decided to terminate Ms Ankiti Bose’s employment with cause, and reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action.

On April 11th, Ankiti had brought to the board’s attention, for the first time, certain harassment-related issues pertaining to past time periods, which did not include any harassment complaints against investors or their nominees, according to the statement.

Ankiti Bose, Co-founder, Zilingo

The statement added a top consulting firm was appointed to look into the claims of harassment brought to the Board’s notice by Ankiti. It added:

The investigation has concluded that the company took appropriate action and followed due process to address these complaints that were brought to their notice, contrary to media reports that have suggested that the suspension and investigation into Ankiti Bose were aimed at suppressing the said harassment claims.

Zilingo has been in the social media spotlight after the co-founder's suspension.

"This has caused irreparable damage to the Company, the board, employees and investors. Following the recall of loans by debt holders, an independent financial advisor was appointed by the Company which is in the midst of assessing options for the business. More information will be provided in due course," said the statement.