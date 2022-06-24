Adani family pledges Rs 60,000 Cr to charity

On the occasion of Gautam Adani's 60th birthday and his deceased father's centenary year, the Adani family has pledged Rs. 60,000 crore to charitable causes. The Adani Foundation will administer the money, although it is still unclear how the corpus will be created.

The money is to be used primarily on work that will positively affect healthcare, education and skill development deficiencies in Indian society.

Gautam Adani said, "At a very fundamental level, programmes related to all these three areas should be seen holistically and they collectively form the drivers to build an equitable and future-ready India."

Azim Premji, Chairman of the Azim Premji Foundation and Founder of Wipro, said, "The challenges and possibilities of our country demand that we work together as one, cutting across all divides of wealth, region, religion, caste, and more. I wish Gautam Adani and his Foundation the very best in this important national endeavour.”

Premji is well known as one of India's most philanthropic billionaires, and is a signatory to The Giving Pledge, a commitment to donate most of one's wealth to charitable causes. Other signatories include Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

Adani himself is no stranger to charitable donations. He ranked eighth on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List last year, having donated Rs 130 crore. According to the list, Premji donated the most money last year, at Rs 9,713 crore.