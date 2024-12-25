Deeptech startup Proxgy said on Wednesday that Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has participated in its ongoing $3 million series A funding round.

The round also witnessed participation from Nikhil Kamath, Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty, industrialist Vinod Duggar and key investor Manish Patel.

"This funding will enable us to expand globally and bring innovative solutions like SmartHat, Sleefe, and Lockator to industries that need them the most," noted Pulkit Ahuja, Founder and CEO of Proxgy.

The current funding round will support scaling operations, expanding Proxgy's product portfolio, and enhancing its global presence.

Gurugram-based Proxgy reported an impressive multifold revenue growth in FY24, with Rs 50 crore in order book.

"Having represented India on the global cricketing stage, I know the importance of discipline, innovation, and precision. Proxgy reflects these values, and their ground breaking products have the potential to redefine safety and productivity in industrial environments," noted Rahane on the investment.

The B2B and B2G startup makes smart helmets and has patents for developing products for industries such as mining, oil and refinery, defence, surveillance, road safety, etc.

Earlier this year, South African cricketer AB De Villiers joined Bengaluru-based health food brand Supply6, as a brand ambassador and investor.

In August, Australian entrepreneurs Deke Smith and Mark Sellar introduced their venture, 'DRIVE FITT,' in India, adding Bollywood actress Preity G Zinta and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as co-founders and part of the founding shareholders at DRIVE FITT along with significant equity in the company.