[Funding alert] D2C brand aggregator G.O.A.T raises $50M in Series A1 round

Tiger Global and Flipkart Ventures-backed D2C brand aggregator G.O.A.T Brand Labs has raised $50 million as part of its Series A1 round of funding from new and existing investors.

The new investors in this round include Winter Capital, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Vivriti Capital. and Oxyzo, according to a statement.

Founded in 2021, G.O.A.T raised its first round of $36 million in July last year with investments from Tiger Global, Flipkart Ventures, Mayfield, Nordstar, Better Capital, Trifecta, and others.

On the funding round, G.O.A.T Brand Labs Co-founder and CEO Rishi Vasudev said, “We will continue to acquire high potential D2C brands across the lifestyle segments and scale them to huge outcomes.”

Till now, G.O.A.T has completed 15 acquisitions of D2C brands in the lifestyle space. Some of the brands in their portfolio are The Label Life (lifestyle brand), Voylla (fashion jewellery), trueBrowns & Abhishti (Indian wear), Frangipani (Children Wear), Neemli and Nutriglow (beauty & skincare), and pets brand Doggie Dabbas.

G.O.A.T has also acquired long term rights for Pepe Inner Fashion. The company said it is in advanced discussions with another 12 brands. It also claimed that it has doubled the revenue of its current portfolio.

The D2C brand aggregator focuses on native digital brands in the lifestyle space and brings in operational expertise in terms of technology intervention to drive revenues while ensuring profitability.

The founders of G.O.A.T are Rishi Vasudev and Rameswar Misra. Rishi had earlier worked with Flipkart, Myntra Fashion, Lifestyle, and Calvin Klein. Rameswar was the Co-founder of Turms and SVP at Voonik.