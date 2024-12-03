Delivering change: Flipkart’s inclusive mission for persons with disabilities

Every individual deserves the chance to live with dignity, financial independence, and a sense of purpose. Yet, for the 30 million people with disabilities in India, achieving these milestones is often an uphill battle. Despite the potential of 13 million employable individuals, only about 3.4 million have secured jobs across both organised and unorganised sectors. The challenge is even more evident in the corporate world, where, according to the latest workforce data, only five of the Nifty 50 companies employ more than 1% of people with disabilities—and the majority of these positions are in public sector organisations.

Flipkart is changing this narrative with over 2000 specially-abled employees integrated into its supply chain. Its inclusive ethos with initiatives like Dedicated Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Hubs, supportive policies and partnerships with organisations that train and mentor persons with special abilities ensures individuals are valued for their abilities, fostering a culture where everyone can thrive.

These initiatives are not only transformative for employees but also reflect the organisation’s belief in the power of representation to drive meaningful change. By weaving inclusion into its core values, Flipkart continues to champion a culture that celebrates abilities over disabilities, creating a lasting impact across the ecosystem.

This International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we bring to light the extraordinary journeys of individuals who, against all odds, have carved a path of independence and self-respect. Through the personal stories of delivery executives like Sunil Kumar, Venkatesh and Ravinder, we see firsthand the impact of Flipkart's initiatives.

Sunil Kumar: A journey from struggle to stability

Life was never easy for Delhi-based Sunil Kumar, who contracted polio as an infant and grew up facing limited opportunities. Despite earning a degree, Sunil worked in a hotel laundry—a job he lost during the pandemic, leaving him struggling to support his family.

“It was a tough time,” he recalls. “I had a family to support—my parents, wife, and two young children.”

A turning point came when an NGO volunteer introduced him to Flipkart’s initiative for individuals with special abilities. Four years into his role as a delivery executive, Sunil now delivers 70-80 packages daily, surpassing 100 during major sales like Big Billion Days.

“Flipkart gave me respect, stability, and the chance to give my family the life I dreamed of," he shares with a smile.

What Sunil values most is the inclusive work environment. “Even my team leads and managers are differently-abled, and they’ve climbed the ranks with sheer hard work. It gives me hope that one day, I’ll also be able to transition to a desk role.”

To others, he advises: “Don’t let your disability hold you back. Opportunities like this can change your life if you believe in yourself and take the first step.”

Venkatesh: From village dreams to urban triumphs

Venkatesh, 21, hails from Sunkeshwar Tanda, a remote village in Raichur, Karnataka, where opportunities were scarce. Struck by polio as a child, he faced challenges head-on, working in call centres and hotels after graduating, but struggled with low pay and limited growth.

“I wanted to do more for my family but felt stuck,” he says.

That changed when a friend told him about Flipkart’s opportunities for differently-abled individuals. Despite initial doubts, Venkatesh joined as a delivery partner in Bangalore, benefiting from Flipkart’s training, support, accommodation, and a vehicle.

Today, Venkatesh works as a delivery partner in Bangalore, earning a stable income. Flipkart provides him with accommodation and a vehicle, easing the burdens of living in a new city. “I’ve managed to save a substantial amount in just 1.6 years. For someone who came from where I did, this feels like a dream,” he says, his voice brimming with pride.

What makes the role special, according to Venkatesh, is the lack of stress and the supportive environment. “There are no unreasonable targets. My only focus is doing my job well and connecting with customers.”

Though far from his family, Venkatesh feels proud to contribute to their well-being. “Flipkart has given me the ability to stand on my own and contribute to my family’s well-being.”

His advice to others with disabilities? “Step out of your comfort zone. There’s a world of opportunity waiting for you. Believe in your abilities, and don’t be afraid to try.”

Ravinder’s journey: Finding hope and a new beginning

For Ravinder, a 40-year-old from Ambera Gaon, Jharkhand, life revolved around farming and livestock rearing to support his family of four. Alongside farming, he took a part-time job photographing damaged vehicles for an insurance company. But a football accident in 2015 left him bedridden for nearly two years, costing him his job and plunging his family into financial uncertainty.

“Those two years were the hardest of my life. I felt helpless,” he recalls. Returning to farming after recovery, Ravinder continued to struggle until a young boy in his village told him about Flipkart. Sceptical but hopeful, he applied for a delivery executive role, overcoming limited vision in one eye and commuting 20 km for training.

Today, Ravinder starts his day at 6 a.m., delivering 50-60 parcels daily in his rural area. His steady income has brought his family newfound stability. “Flipkart gave me a sense of security I never imagined,” he shares.

With training and support, Ravinder has gained confidence and pride in his work. “My efforts are valued, my family is happier, and I no longer fear the future,” he says. Flipkart’s inclusivity has transformed his life, giving him hope and a brighter path forward.

A culture of empowerment

Flipkart’s initiatives emphasise ability over disability, creating a supportive workplace that celebrates diversity and drives operational success. By embedding inclusion into its core values, Flipkart inspires change across the ecosystem, reaffirming its commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities.

The inspiring journeys of Sunil, Venkatesh, and Ravinder serve as powerful examples of how businesses can foster independence, self-confidence, and dignity among differently-abled individuals.

This International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Flipkart proudly celebrates the abilities and resilience of its workforce, showcasing how inclusive practices can transform lives and foster a more equitable society.