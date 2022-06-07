Meesho serves legal notice to influencers defaming the app, reports growth in daily orders

Social commerce app ﻿Meesho﻿ has issued a legal notice to certain social media influencers and their agencies for defaming the company.

According to a statement issued by Meesho, the campaign to defame the company came to light on June 2 when Twitter user Ravisutanjani Kumar pointed out that multiple social media users had posted similar tweets tagging the investors of the company in a concerted effort to malign its reputation.

This was seconded by Twitter user and SaltPe co-founder Udita Pal and Aashima Arora, Investment Lead at Polygon, stating that they were approached earlier in the year to tweet negative comments about the company for monetary benefits.

In the statement, Meesho claimed that this wasn’t the first time the startup was being targeted by those with vested interests, without naming any parties. However, the company did not respond to specific queries on what legal recourse it was looking to take to the issue.

The social ecommerce unicorn further added, “Meesho will continue to monitor the situation and consider strict legal recourse against those spreading misinformation and lies about the company.”

Founded in 2015, SoftBank-backed Meesho was last valued at $4.9 billion in September 2021 when it had raised $570 million from Fidelity and B Capital. The company, which is doubling down on selling directly to customers over its initial reseller-led model, has been targeting the small and medium sellers on its platform for monetisation, with pay-for-performance advertising model.

On Tuesday the company also announced that average daily orders on its platform had grown by 5X year-on-year to 2.4 million for the quarter of January to March, 2022. The statement also added that Meesho had seen its 3PL shipments grow by 16 percent for the period.