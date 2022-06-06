Myntra bullish on this year’s End of Reason Sale as people return to offices, colleges

The 16th edition of Myntra’s biannual ‘End of Reason Sale’ (EORS) will be held from June 11 to 16, 2022.

Flipkart-owned ﻿Myntra﻿ expects an uptick in demand by over 3X of business as usual (BAU) and 26 percent increase in traffic over the previous July edition.

“After two years, customers are stepping out of their homes to either go back to work, go back to college, participate in social occasions, or to even get ready for regional festivals that start in July. There is a lot of pent-up demand with customers that we are seeing get activated as we get into EORS,” Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra, told YourStory.

Myntra expects 50 lakh customers to participate in the EORS, out of which 10 lakh customers would be new, and over 40 percent of the overall traffic is expected to come from Tier-II and III cities and towns.

Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra

“Beauty and personal care is a growth driver for us, and therefore, we will continue to build on it during this edition of EORS. To this effect, we have onboarded 1,100 brands with over 53,000 styles,” she said.

“We will also see GenZ as a key customer group, and a lot of new customer additions will happen from this customer set,” Nandita added.

Myntra will enable Stylecast at scale for the first time during this edition of EORS, Nandita told YourStory. Stylecast is an in-app feature Myntra launched in December 2021 wherein brands showcase a curated offering of their products for GenZ.

The startup will depend on M-Live, the social commerce arm of Myntra that was piloted between September and October 2021, by conducting over 1,000 live sessions for EORS.

“What is unique about these M-Live sessions is that 750 of them are brand-led, which means that brands are really looking at this opportunity to activate their customers,” Nandita said.

“We are looking to not just activate customers through commerce but engage with them through content. This has been a great driver for us. Since its inception, the traffic on M-Live has grown by 5X while the conversions have grown by 10X, which means that our customers are not just discovering through M-Live but engaging deeply,” she added.

Myntra ‘insiders’, who are members of the Myntra customer loyalty programme, have grown by 60 percent in the last year, the company claims.

The platform expects 16,000 orders per minute and 11 lakh concurrent users during peak. To cater to this demand, the startup will rely on its country-wide network of 21,000 kirana store partners (MENSA network) to fulfil 85 percent of the deliveries.

The digital fashion retailer has also hired 27,500 direct and indirect seasonal employees to cater to the expected surge in demand during EORS-16, the company said. Of these, 2,000 seasonal employees are women and approximately 300 are differently-abled persons.

The e-retailer launched its express delivery feature, M-Express, which will allow shoppers to receive their orders within 24-48 hours of purchase last month. Currently, the feature is available on the app in metros for 30 percent of the styles available on Myntra.