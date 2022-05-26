Myntra introduces under 48 hour delivery with M-Express

E-retailer Myntra has launched an express delivery feature, M-Express, which will allow shoppers to receive their orders within 24-48 hours of purchase.

The feature will help customers to search for M-Express products through delivery time filters and also visually identify such products with the help of M-Express tags that will be fulfilled through this new express delivery service.

Currently, the feature is available on the app in metros for 30 percent of the styles available on Myntra. It plans to expand this service to Tier 2 and 3 cities as well as launch the web version of the feature in the coming months.

According to the company, tech-enabled network designs and streamlined operational efficiencies of supply chain partners have helped it accelerate shipping, according to a statement.

“M-Express offers complete control to consumers in choosing their products based on the delivery timelines, thus empowering them to make better purchase decisions. We believe M-Express will be a game-changer for the industry and drive delight for the fashion-forward customer base while reinforcing loyalty. This will in turn boost the opportunity for brands, and small and medium sellers to grow,” said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra.

Flipkart-owned Myntra has onboarded over 5,000 brands on its platform and services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.