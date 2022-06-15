[Funding alert] No-code app development startup Plobal Apps raises $8.5M

No-code mobile app building platform Plobal Apps raised $8.5 million in a round led by Elevation Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Better Capital also participated in the round, bringing the total capital raised, so far, to $14 million.

Founded in 2016, the startup said it will use the fresh capital infusion to expand its reach in North America, launch new products, and strengthen its technology infrastructure.

"For many D2C brands, personalisation and retargeting have become challenging with the increase in privacy policies, regulations, and third-party data restrictions. With rising acquisition costs and more focus on retention, brands are doubling down on owned platforms like email, SMS, and mobile apps to reach their customers...," said Plobal Apps founder Atul Poharkar in a press release.

Plobal helps D2C and ecommerce brands build and launch their own mobile apps without having to spend a lot of money on hiring an external app developer, almost in a DIY format or manner.

It also helps its clients or the brands using its platform to launch their app, drive installs, engage with users, and, ultimately, generate revenue.

The startup works with mid-market and Enterprise Shopify customers, and its clientele includes Steve Madden, Goose Creek, Koovs, and Rare Rabbit, among others.

Plobal Apps claims it processes "millions in app GMV" every month for its merchants from businesses.

The platform charges businesses a fixed fee for developing apps on their platform and hands the APK to them after development.

Once their app is live, merchants can use the dashboard to monitor the growth of their app and engage with their customers through features like advanced analytics, automated abandoned cart push notification etc.