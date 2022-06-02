Pure Storage launches new India R&D centre in Bengaluru

California-based IT company Pure Storage on Thursday inaugurated its new research and development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru. The hub will focus on innovations in storage and data management.

“We strongly believe that talent knows no boundaries and can be found across all regions. The India R&D centre will further foster data management capabilities in India while ensuring Pure’s global customers benefit from this abundance of talent,” Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer, Pure Storage said in a statement.

A study by Pure Storage with market research by Zinnov, a management consulting firm, indicates that there are over 700,000 professionals in India with relevant data management skills. More than 10 percent of the worldwide talent pool of data management professionals and more than a quarter of Asia Pacific is in India.

“India has long been a source of technology talent and we have to stay ahead of the game. With data continuing to grow in volume and complexity, the skills to manage, protect and move it around in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, will become even more in demand and it's important for Karnataka to be involved in this movement,” Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka.

“We are excited to see another leading global technology company commit to investment in India and the Karnataka region. Pure Storage is providing an opportunity for Indian talent to contribute to technologies that are in demand around the world,” he added.

The Bengaluru-based R&D centre will help the company innovate its portfolio of data management solutions including FlashArray, FlashBlade, FlashStack, Pure as-a-Service. It adds to the company’s two other R&D centres in the US and Czech Republic.