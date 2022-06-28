Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 28, 2022)

Arya.ag's loan books crosses Rs 500 Cr mark

Agritech platform ﻿arya.ag﻿ said on Tuesday its loan book crossed the Rs 500 crore mark on its embedded fintech platform, Aryadhan, for the half-year period.

The platform has disturbed over Rs 1,200 crore in loans so far, with "near-zero non-performing asset" levels.

Founded and run by Prasanna Rao, Anand Chandra, and Chattanathan Devarajan, the Noida-based startup helps farmers discover warehouses to store their grains and produce, and provides financing and market linkages via a digital platform that is accessible across the value chain, from the small-hold farmers to large corporates. It connects sellers and buyers of agri-produce and provides assurance on quantity, quality and payments.

Fintech platform Lentra AI acquires Singapore-based AI company, TheDataTeam

Digital lending platform ﻿Lentra﻿ has acquired Chennai and Singapore-based AI company, TheDataTeam, in a bid to help banks and financial institutions make better data-driven decisions on customers' loan repayment history, it said on Tuesday.

Lentra will use TheDataTeam's Cadenz, a behaviour intelligence platform, to help financial institutions make data-driven decisions.

Rangarajan Vasudevan, Founder and CEO of TheDataTeam, will join HDFC Bank and Bessemer Venture Partners-funded Lentra as the Co-founder and Chief Data Officer as per terms of the deal.

The deployment of Cadenz is expected to reduce fintech platforms' go-to-market time, and help them launch new, innovative products, faster.

Blockchain-powered TraceX partners with TechnoServe to trace coffee produced in Araku Valley

﻿TraceX Technologies﻿, which uses blockchain to enhance food and supply chain transparency, said it has partnered with non-profit organisation, TechnoServe, to offer digital traceability for coffee produced by 3,500 farmers in Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh.

The partnership will allow TechnoServe's partner brands such as ﻿Blue Tokai Coffee﻿ and Humble bean the ability to track and record the journey of coffee beans throughout the stages of production.

