Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 28, 2022)
false
true
Arya.ag's loan books crosses Rs 500 Cr mark
Agritech platformsaid on Tuesday its loan book crossed the Rs 500 crore mark on its embedded fintech platform, Aryadhan, for the half-year period.
The platform has disturbed over Rs 1,200 crore in loans so far, with "near-zero non-performing asset" levels.
Founded and run by Prasanna Rao, Anand Chandra, and Chattanathan Devarajan, the Noida-based startup helps farmers discover warehouses to store their grains and produce, and provides financing and market linkages via a digital platform that is accessible across the value chain, from the small-hold farmers to large corporates. It connects sellers and buyers of agri-produce and provides assurance on quantity, quality and payments.
Fintech platform Lentra AI acquires Singapore-based AI company, TheDataTeam
Digital lending platformhas acquired Chennai and Singapore-based AI company, TheDataTeam, in a bid to help banks and financial institutions make better data-driven decisions on customers' loan repayment history, it said on Tuesday.
Lentra will use TheDataTeam's Cadenz, a behaviour intelligence platform, to help financial institutions make data-driven decisions.
Rangarajan Vasudevan, Founder and CEO of TheDataTeam, will join HDFC Bank and Bessemer Venture Partners-funded Lentra as the Co-founder and Chief Data Officer as per terms of the deal.
The deployment of Cadenz is expected to reduce fintech platforms' go-to-market time, and help them launch new, innovative products, faster.
Blockchain-powered TraceX partners with TechnoServe to trace coffee produced in Araku Valley
, which uses blockchain to enhance food and supply chain transparency, said it has partnered with non-profit organisation, TechnoServe, to offer digital traceability for coffee produced by 3,500 farmers in Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh.
The partnership will allow TechnoServe's partner brands such asand Humble bean the ability to track and record the journey of coffee beans throughout the stages of production.