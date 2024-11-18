Dream11 launches feature to empower 50,000 creators by 2028

Dream11 on Monday launched a new feature, Guru Home, which will help provide its users with insights on team formulation strategies from seasoned “Gurus” across a range of sports.

The company targets to onboard 50,000 creators by 2028, particularly from Tier III and Tier IV cities, the company added.

The platform will provide Gurus with a platform to showcase their expertise and build a sustainable source of income. At the same time, it will also provide sports fans access to verified experts. This is expected to drive user trust, safety and transparency on the platform.

“At Dream11, our user-first approach drives innovation and we’re excited to launch Guru Home in response to the growing demand for formalizing the creator economy in sports to enhance fan engagement. With India rapidly emerging as a global leader in the creator economy, this initiative not only enriches the

fantasy sports experience but also empowers creators, providing them with economic opportunities.

Guided by our vision to Make Sports Better, we’re committed to fostering a culture of passion and

learning in sports,” said Rahul Mirchandani, Chief Product Officer at Dream11.

The announcement comes amidst a boom in India’s mobile gaming industry as rising internet penetration and wider usage of smart phones have enabled a growth in the number of gamers from India.

According to a report by gaming venture fund Limikai, ‘State of India Interactive Media and Gaming Report’

earlier this month, the Indian gaming industry will touch $9.2 billion by FY29, with the country’s new media market reaching $12.5 billion in FY24, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%.

Mumbai-based Dream11 boasts over 220 million users playing fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, among other sports on the platform.