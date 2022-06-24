Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 24, 2022)

Fintech player TIFIN appoints Arun Gautam as VP-Engineering

TIFIN, a US-based fintech startup, appointed Arun Gautam in a bid to build fintech services out of India, according to a release shared by the company.

Arun, who has over 15 years of experience across fintech and software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms, has joined TIFIN in line with the firm's vision to expand across data science, human resources, Web3, and investments, among other areas. Currently, the firm employs 120 members in India.

TIFIN raised $109 million in a Series D round in May 2022 from Motive Partners, Morning Star, JP Morgan, and Hamilton Lane, among others.

Garuda Aerospace deploys drones to support Assam's flood rescue effort

Chennai-based ﻿Garuda Aerospace﻿ has deployed emergency delivery drones to help in Assam's flood rescue efforts. Named White Knight Delivery Drones, they were used to deliver emergency food and medicines packets to survivors and victims.

Mandated by Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the drones were designed for Swiggy's Instamart Dark stores.

The drones were also used during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns to deliver medicines and emergency supplies in Varanasi, Sriharikota, and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), according to Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

Assam has been hit by massive floods. Several districts including Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj, among others, have been badly affected, with the death toll crossing 100.

CleverTap recognised as a 'great place to work in India'

﻿CleverTap﻿, an integrated cloud retention platform, has been recognised as one of the great places to work, for mid-size companies, in 2022, in India. The recognition comes from Great Place to Work Institute, Inc—a consulting institution.

The 2022 edition—the firm's sixth for India—lists 75 companies, compared to 50 companies in 2021, according to a release shared by the company.

“Our employees and their holistic well-being have always been the top priority for us. The recognition by Great Place to Work India is a testament to our commitment to building a workplace that is inclusive and driven, and one that provides its people with an environment to thrive and succeed in everything they do," said Sidharth Malik, CEO, CleverTap.

(The story was updated to correct a factual error.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh Edited by Kanishk Singh