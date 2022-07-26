[Funding roundup] Bundle O Joy, Crypso, Windo, Zipteams, and others raise early stage round

Online shopping platform Bundle O Joy raises Rs 3.9 Cr in a pre-seed round led by CIIE.CO

Bengaluru-based online shopping platform for children, Bundle O Joy, has announced that it has raised Rs 3.9 crore in pre seed funding round led by CIIE.CO. The round also saw participation from Dexter Angels, Kunal Shah (Cred), Sujeet Kumar (Udaan), Revant Bhate (Mosaic Wellness), Shivani Poddar (Fab Alley), Anil Goteti (Protonn), among others.

The company plans to use the fresh funds in enhancing its technology offerings, streamlining its supply chain, category addition, as well as talent acquisition.

Founded in February 2022 by Akriti Gupta, Bundle O Joy is a children's shopping platform that evolves as the child grows and makes discovery of the right products/brands easier for new age parents. They currently operate in apparels, footwear, toys, books and accessories.

Community-led crypto investing platform Crypso raises $3M in seed round

Community-led investing platform for cryptocurrencies, Crypso, has raised $3 million in seed round from Hashed Emergent, Athera Venture Partners (formerly Inventus), Better Capital, Whiteboard Capital, Polygon founders Sandeep and Jaynti, Kunal Shah of CRED, and other prominent angel investors.

The company will use the fresh round of funding to grow its user base and increase the breadth of product offerings and technology.

Founded in 2022 by Truebil.com founders Suraj Kalwani, Ravi Chirania, and Rakesh Raman, Crypso enables crypto users to learn and discover the latest crypto trends, and invest via one-click trade signals on various altcoins generated by crypto experts.

Social commerce focused startup Windo raises $1.5M in Pre-Series A round

Bengaluru-based social commerce focused technology platform for individual and small-sized sellers, ﻿WINDO﻿, has raised $1.5 million in Pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from prominent angels like CapriGlobal, Aravind Sanka, CEO, Rapido, K Ganesh, Co-founder Portea and a few others. The company plans to use the funds to focus on product development and also expand in a few countries apart from India.

Founded in 2020 by second time entrepreneurs Rakesh Vaddadi and Silus Reddy, Windo helps solopreneurs, influencers, small and mid-size businesses set up their online stores in minutes. After it raised a seed round last year, Windo aims to create a truly global SaaS app that aids businesses worldwide. To that effect, a team of developers at the company have been working on enhancing their on-app experience.

The Windo Shop app can now understand more than 100 languages, enabling users to create their online store in a language of their choice.

Zipteams raises $700K in seed round led by IndiaQuotient

Zipteams, a conversational intelligence platform for inside sales and customer success teams, has raised $700K in its seed round led by IndiaQuotient and a group of angel investors. Zipteams uses AI to make customer conversations more contextual, engaging, and fruitful by enabling sales teams to bring the right data points to their customers at the moment of need.

The funding will enable Zipteams to invest further in its unique concept of intelligent digital salesrooms that have the capability to harness data and bring real-time customer insights to inside sales and customer success teams in virtual meetings. The company will look to strengthen the engineering and machine learning teams to enhance product offerings and seeks to achieve significant user growth in India and the US markets within the next 12-15 months. IndiaQuotient’s experience with a vast network of successful product companies will aid Zipteams in taking strategic go-to-market decisions to achieve an exponential product-led growth journey.

Plant-based meat brand Sudo Foods raises seed funding from Java Capital and others

Homegrown Bengaluru brand Sudo Foods has raised seed funding from Java Capital, Betaplus Capital, and prominent angel investors such as Ravi Saxena (MD, Wonderchef), Deep Bajaj (Co-Founder & CEO, Sirona Hygiene), and Ajay Garg (Founder & MD, Equirus Capital), along with others.

The fundraising news comes on the heels of Sudo Food’s launch a few weeks ago, where the startup announced that after a year of operating in stealth mode, its plant-based chicken and mutton dishes were now retailing on the website and on popular online platforms like Bigbasket.

Sudo Foods’ ‘kind’ meat alternatives aim to ‘unjunk’ packaged food and offer India’s vast non-vegetarian population delicious, nutritious, sustainable snacking options.

Nora Fatehi becomes brand ambassador of CakeZone; invests in parent company Curefoods

CakeZone has announced Nora Fatehi as its brand ambassador. Nora Fatehi has also turned an investor in the parent company Curefoods with this association. This investment has inked a long-term association, with a national brand campaign to be launched this year. Curefoods is a cloud kitchen company which houses brands like CakeZone, EatFit, Frozen Bottle, and Great Indian Khichdi.

CakeZone offers a range of cakes and pastries to its users, which is followed by a 100% hygiene and care protocol and no artificial ingredients, making desserts fun and a reliable eating option.

Software development analytics platform Insightly AI raises $1M seed round led by Together Fund

﻿Insightly Analytics﻿, a software development analytics platform, has raised $1 million in seed round led by Together Fund as it seeks to help engineering leaders build better teams and ship software faster.

Started in 2022, Insightly is used by CTOs and Engineering VPs, who collectively lead over 12,000 engineers across four continents with teams in the US, India, Kenya, and Israel. These teams use Insightly to gain org-level visibility into critical metrics like DORA and more that can help them augment gut decisions with data.