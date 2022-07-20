ClanConnect.ai goes platform fee-free for brands and agencies

ClanConnect.ai, an influencer marketing start-up, has opened its platform for free access by brands and agencies with no platform fee or commissions. Using the platform, brands and agencies can now leverage influencer activation at no cost.

ClanConnect.ai’s intervention will remove entry barriers for many smaller micro-entrepreneurs who own entities like restaurants, bakeries, salons, spas, etc., enabling them to join the influencer bandwagon in a self-serve model.

To bring influencer marketing at par with other digital advertising functions, ClanConnect.ai is now introducing a Cost-per-View model -- an outcome-based engagement model that safeguards a brand’s ROI and enables them a new model of engagement with micro and nano creators.

Additionally, ClanConnect.ai has also introduced a conversion-driven affiliate model. With the combination of the existing pay-per-campaign model and the new CPV and affiliate models, ClanConnect.ai will help brands increase reach, awareness, and revenue through their influencer marketing efforts.

Through these initiatives, ClanConnect.ai is also facilitating a level playing field for influencers by introducing scalable and transformative solutions. Its Cost-per-View and affiliate models will give micro and nano influencers access to thousands of brand and agency briefs. With this, small-scale influencers can generate revenue through significant brand partnerships.

Sagar Pushp, CEO and Co-Founder, ClanConnect.ai, said, “So far, India’s influencer marketing ecosystem has been skewed towards mega and celebrity influencers who tie-up with prominent brands for large-scale campaigns. In fact, brands are using the entirety of their influencer marketing budget only to interact with the top 2 percent of influencers. Our interventions will change the game and allow small-scale influencers to gain traction in terms of brand associations. On the flip side, it will encourage brands of all scales to join the ClanConnect.ai platform at no cost and start posting their influencer campaigns. With this, we are reiterating that ClanConnect.ai is available to all, and every brand and influencer can partake in and benefit from the burgeoning creator economy.”