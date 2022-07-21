[Funding roundup] Piatrika Biosystems, The Healthy Company, Evelabs raise early-stage funds

Piatrika Biosystems raises $1.2 million in seed round

Agri-genomics startup Piatrika Biosystems has raised $1.2 million in a seed round led by Ankur Capital.

It will use the funding to build a strong product development team and improve its research, to accelerate the commercialisation of its minimum viable product (MVP).

The startup, founded in 2019 by Vasudev Kumanduri and Phani Yarlagadda, is building a cloud-based enterprise Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS) for agri-genomic discoveries and plant breeding decision support, programme designing, and monitoring.

It is incubated out of NIAB (Cambridge, UK) and ICRISAT (Hyderabad) and is working with seed companies and research Institutes.

The Healthy Company raises undisclosed pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures

The Healthy Company raised an undisclosed pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The startup will use the funds for marketing, research and development, and channel expansion.

Founded in 2018 by Devansh Jain Nawal and Ackshay Jain, health and wellness startup The Healthy Company offers products, including green teas, granola bars, muesli, plant-based proteins, and plans that guide its users through their nutritional requirements.

JITO Angel Network invests undisclosed capital in healthcare IoT startup Evelabs

Kochi-based healthtech startup Evelabs Technologies raised an undisclosed seed round led by JITO Angel Network and a cohort of individual investors.

This is JITO Angel Network’s (JAN) ninth investment in the healthcare technology space. It previously invested in companies such as Comofi Medtech, AADAR, ﻿Remedico, Greencure.co, Tablt, S3V Vascular Technologies, Epigeneres, and Aten Porus.

Founded in 2016 by Sanjai Rajendran, Sruthy Gopal, and Vishnu MS, Evelabs offers solutions to improve clinical efficiency, safety, and patient experience in hospitals and home care. Its pilot product Dripo is a connected infusion monitor to manage infusion therapy.