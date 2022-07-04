Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 4, 2022)

Affle strengthens its Board with four additional appointments to support its global growth momentum

﻿Affle﻿ (India) Limited (“Affle”), a consumer intelligence driven global technology company, on Monday announced the appointment of four additional Directors, further strengthening its Board structure. The additions are designed to support Affle’s accelerated global growth momentum, provide greater accountability to the senior leadership, and reflect upon the company’s commitment to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance with enhanced depth of expertise.

The new members welcomed to the Board include Lay See Tan (seasoned finance professional who has served as CFO of public-listed companies on Singapore Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and led hyper growth tech start-ups across various industries) as an Independent Director; Vipul Kedia (one of the earliest team members associated with Affle and currently serving as Chief Data & Platforms Officer and Head of MAAS Platform in India) as the Executive Director; Noelia Amoedo (Founder & CEO of mediasmart, now part of the Affle group. She has extensive experience in the mobile, internet, and social media, with a proven track record of developing profitable businesses from scratch in international markets) as Non-Executive Director, and Elad Natanson (CEO of Appnext, now part of the Affle group and has been at the forefront of mobile & internet innovation for more than 20 years evangelising several companies in the digital sphere) as Non-Executive Director.

Plum appoints Mukul Kanchan as its Head of Finance

﻿Plum﻿, an employee health insurance platform, has appointed Mukul Kanchan as its Head of Finance. Mukul has assumed charge from June 2022 and will be working closely with the founders to solve complexities as the business scales up at a faster clip. Mukul will support scaling the business with sustainability, building financial prudence and robustness, acquisition initiatives, and fundraising. He will also strengthen risk management practices and compliances at Plum.

He comes with over 16 years of experience in leading Finance, M&A, and Business Development functions in prominent startups and global corporations such as Clix Capital, D. E. Shaw & Co, E&Y, and Aten Capital among others.

Hurun Research Institute recognises Teachmint as one of the top startups to disrupt the education ecosystem

﻿Teachmint﻿, an education infrastructure startup, is among the youngest Indian startups recognised by the Hurun Research Institute in its recent report - Future Unicorn Index 2022.

The report mentions Teachmint in the index of the most valuable private equity or venture capital-funded companies in India founded after 2000. It further recognises and celebrates Anshuman Kumar, CTO & Co-founder, Teachmint; and Divyansh Bordia, COO and Co-founder, Teachmint; among the youngest achievers who founded a gazelle (a startup with the potential to become a unicorn in the next two years).

Mihir Gupta, CEO & Founder, Teachmint, said: “It’s great to be among the youngest Indian startups recognised in Hurun’s 2022 Future Unicorn Index. As we build next-gen SaaS solutions to power education across the globe, this recognition is also a testament to the potential for infrastructure disruption in the education ecosystem. We are excited for what lies ahead and are committed to expanding the potential for education in India and globally."

Digital engineering and consulting firm Prolifics Acquires Tier 2 Consulting Limited

Prolifics, a global digital transformation leader, has acquired Tier 2 Consulting Limited, which is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Tier 2 delivers software solutions to its clients using modern, open-source, cloud-native technology, and an agile project approach.

For Prolifics, the acquisition is part of its ongoing expansion and growth goals. Tier 2 brings expert custom software development using its agile approach with disciplined delivery to a large and loyal UK customer base. Its Red Hat Premier Partner status, coupled with Prolifics’ already strong partnership with IBM, will expand opportunities across the board.