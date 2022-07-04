It’s report card day!

The Centre will reveal the third edition of states’ startup ranking today, which saw participation from 24 states and seven UTs, the highest to date.

Launched by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in 2018, the report aims to encourage states and union territories to work towards easing regulations for the growth of startups and strengthening support for the startup ecosystem.

ICYMI: Find YourStory Research’s in-depth report on funding raised by the Indian startup ecosystem here.

Using SaaS to overcome language barriers

Local is the new global. From edtech platforms to social media influencers, content creators are taking their work to a wider audience by breaking language barriers. And, helping them dub their content is Dubverse.ai.

Get connected to Dubverse.ai

The SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform, launched in 2021 by Varshul Gupta and Anuja Dhawan, allows users to not only automatically dub video content in real-time to multiple languages but also enables them to set the tone.

Dubbing on the go:

The AI platform currently converts audio from English to over 30 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, and Bengali.

The voices on ﻿ Dubverse.ai ﻿ are created after recording one hour of voice content. The in-built AI can then understand the patterns and mimic the voice and tone further.

are created after recording one hour of voice content. The in-built AI can then understand the patterns and mimic the voice and tone further. Users can also select the kind of tones from at least six options, which include a teacher’s voice or an explanatory voice.

Get connected to Dubverse.ai

“The idea is to reduce the time people take in getting anything translated into other languages and also the voice needs to match the context of the video,” says Anuja.

Why remote working is key to increasing women in tech

Sarita Digumarti, Chief Learning Officer at UNext Learning, an edtech organisation with over 800 employees, is responsible for academics, content and delivery for online degrees, certifications and enterprise (B2B) programmes.

The tech leader, whose career spans two decades, is also co-founder of Jigsaw (acquired by UNext) and is responsible for the delivery and success of programmes for both enterprises as well as B2C (business-to-consumer) verticals.

In an interview with HerStory, Sarita charts her journey in India’s tech field, how remote working has opened doors for women in the industry and why networking is vital for growth.

Key takeaways:

Sarita was featured among the top 10 most riveting data scientists of 2021 by Analytics Insight.

Jigsaw is now a part of the Manipal Group and is an arm of UNext Learning

Sarita says that challenges such as a disproportionate burden of family responsibilities and safety worries related to urban commutes hold women back from succeeding in the workplace.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

“If we continue providing support to women (like the 26-week maternity leave and the pre-COVID creche near the workplace requirement mandated by the government) I believe we will see increased retention. Mentoring and grooming women that aspire for leadership positions will also help,” she said.

Decentralisation for conserving water

Blockchain has found applications across numerous industries such as fintech, supply chain, digital asset management, gaming, etc. But did you know it is also being used to conserve water?

In 2019, school batchmates and mechanical engineers Irthu Suresh and Nakul Reddy started ﻿Atlantis﻿, a decentralised, peer-to-peer (P2P) water management project.

A decentralised project under the larger banner of Hydrop, Atlantis helps increase access to safe water, incentivises harvesting and regeneration, and claims to be the only such open water market promoting fair trade on water assets.

How it works:

The platform is a coordinated effort to mitigate and resolve water stress using decentralised tools, and looks to reward users with its native crypto tokens ($AGUA) for their social impact.

Currently focused on water-stressed megacities like Bengaluru, it aims to become the digital layer of connectivity between water demand and supply.

It plans to reach out to 10,000 testers and community members on its decentralised network (and gradually turn into a DAO), and activate five pilot locations.

“Only decentralisation makes it possible to build a people’s network. However, since water is a physical, operationally-intensive industry, we realise some of our efforts will be in Web2 while some others will be in Web3,” Irthu said.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!