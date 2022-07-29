Zilingo COO Aadi Vaidya quits after a seven-year stint

Singapore-based B2B ecommerce startup ﻿Zilingo﻿ continues to see the exodus of senior executives months after co-founder and former CEO Ankiti Bose was subjected to an investigation for alleged financial irregularities. Taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, Aadi Vaidya, COO, Zilingo stated that he would be ending his seven-year-old stint in the company.

In the Twitter thread, he stated that he will be reprioritising his goals.

In a conversation with YourStory, Aadi confirmed the exit from the company and said the investigation, allegations, and ongoing rife had nothing to do with his decision.

"Like I stated in my tweet, this is a decision I have taken in order to reprioritise my next stage. It has been seven long years and for all this while, I have worked to help Zilingo scale as a business to over eight countries. It has been a completely great and amazing ride for me. I hoped things would sort out at Zilingo and everything now seems to be on the mend, but I am on the way out, and am looking at different options."

Aadi, however, didn't reveal what plans he has for the future and his next steps. Last month, Ankiti took to Instagram to announce her exit from the company's board—a month after the troubled fashion ecommerce startup fired her.

"Over the past few months, despite my many requests, the Zilingo board has failed to show me any report (issued by Kroll or Deloitte) which pertained to any investigations into the company or into my alleged misconduct, and why or how these were used to terminate my position as CEO," Ankiti said in her statement posted on the social media site.

She alleged that other material information pertaining to the company was also concealed from her, even though she remained a director in the group's holding company and its subsidiaries. Now, with Aadi resigning, the only remaining member from the old management team is Co-founder and CTO Dhruv Kapoor.

