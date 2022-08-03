India’s biggest retail tech event Converge @ Walmart is back

Converge @ Walmart is the flagship retail tech event of Walmart Global Tech, in association with PhonePe, India's largest digital payments platform.

After an incredible first edition that saw over 13,000 registrants, the second edition scheduled for September 16, 2022, aims to be bigger and better. It promises to bring valuable insights from key global and local ecosystem leaders, academia and startup founders on how to leverage technology to deliver powerful, personal, and enhanced retail experiences.

What’s in store

The day-long event, accessible to both in-person and virtual audiences, will provide a platform for participants to be a part of catalysing conversations, forge connections through strategic networking and discover breakthrough innovations that are transforming the retail landscape.

The event will feature a specially curated session titled ‘India Innovators Showcase’ — a collection of inspirational talks featuring leading retail innovators from India’s robust startup ecosystem. Working on frontier technologies like deeptech, AI, AR, VR, IoT, Blockchain, and Web3, these innovators are moving the retail innovation needle with their path-breaking work in the space.

Another key highlight is SparkTech Showcase, a tech challenge where students and early-stage startups can submit their solutions across five broad themes that include Data, Future of Retail, Emerging Technology, and Supply Chain.

The perks of being a SparkTech Showcase winner include an entry into the Walmart Startup Mentoring Program and a pilot with Walmart Global Tech in India. Other perks include a possible internship or full time job opportunity, gift vouchers, and of course the chance to present your ideas to a global audience of retail tech leaders and enthusiasts.

Registrations for the SparkTech Showcase open on August 3, 2022, and close on August 22, 2022.

Be inspired by some of the world's most renowned technology stalwarts and their insights on modern tech stacks, emerging omni-channel strategies, experiential retailing and more! Block your calendars and book yourself a front row seat to the future of retail tech.