Enterpret, an AI-enabled customer feedback intelligence platform, has raised $20.8 million in Series A funding spearheaded by ﻿Canaan Partners﻿, a US-based venture capital firm.

The funding also saw participation from prominent investors such as ﻿Kleiner Perkins﻿, Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Wing Ventures, and Recall Capital.

"Enterpret is the prototypical GenAI company. It solves a real business problem in a completely new manner only possible because of technological advancements. Our enthusiasm to partner with Enterpret was always driven by Varun and Arnav, brothers who are exceptional at what they do. We were early partners of the company having led their seed round and have doubled down in this round. Varun’s charisma and doggedness combined with Arnav’s deftness handling the most complex technical challenges and humility make for a very complimentary duo," said Harshjit Sethi, MD, Peak XV.

The fresh capital will be used to scale and deploy no-code AI agents, enabling customers to bridge gaps between product, marketing, and sales teams while collecting feedback.

As part of the funding, Rayfe Gaspar-Asaoka, Partner at Canaan Partners, has joined Enterpret’s board.

“The best companies are relentlessly customer-centric. Many of those companies are now using Enterpret. We believe the Qualtrics of the AI era has arrived, and we’re thrilled to back Enterpret as they continue their pathbreaking approach to map feedback to revenue,” said Gaspar-Asaoka.

Angel investors including Lauryn Motamedi (Head of Product Growth at Notion), Elena Verna (VP of Growth and Data at Dropbox), Nan Yu (Head of Product at Linear), and Andrew Berman (Director of AI at Zapier) also participated in the round.

Founded in 2020 by brothers Varun Sharma and Arnav Sharma, Enterpret utilises AI-powered intelligence to convert customer feedback into insights for product growth.

It develops AI models capable of consolidating and analysing large volumes of unstructured feedback from various channels, extracting key themes, sentiments, issues, and topics. This helps teams to quickly identify trends and improve customer satisfaction.

By utilising natural language processing and machine learning, the platform centralises and analyses feedback at scale.

“At Enterpret, we are building the operating system for customer centricity. Customer Interactions are a precious yet immensely underutilised data set for all enterprises that can now be unlocked meaningfully for the first time ever in this post-LLM world to build best-in-class products and drive business growth. We plan to use the capital to continue building the best in class platform and scaling our awareness in the market,” said Varun Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Enterpret.

Since May, the company claims to have doubled its annual recurring revenue (ARR) and counts Monday.com, Canva, Notion, Loom (Atlassian), The Browser Company, Hootsuite, Nextdoor, and Vimeo among its clients.

Varun began his career as a Customer Success Manager at LinkedIn, Amplitude, and Scale AI, while Arnav was a computational linguistics researcher and Engineering Lead at Uber.