HomeLane appoints Aveek Nandi as Senior Vice President Product

﻿HomeLane﻿, announced another addition to their CXO suite, with the appointment of Aveek Nandi as Senior Vice President–Product and Head of Customer Experience. With more than 12 years of experience across product, P&L, and operations, Aveek was previously working with Vedantu, Yulu Mobility and Delhivery.

In his role at HomeLane as the SVP-Product, he will be working towards building a more competitive product and technology-led organisation. Additionally, as the Head of Customer Experience, Aveek has been entrusted with the goal to ensure that HomeLane consistently delivers a seven-star experience to its customers.

Get connected to HomeLane

Prior to joining HomeLane, Aveek was associated with Vedantu as their AVP–Product and with Yulu as Head of Product, where he was leading the product and design charter for the brands. He has also led product design and strategy for ecommerce logistics at Delhivery. At Delhivery, he was part of the CEO's core team that focussed on building product solutions for key business challenges which included leading Delhivery's business for MSMEs. Prior to Delhivery, Aveek worked on product and process challenges across functions and geographies at Tesco.

Nissan appoints Keerthi Prakash as RNAIPL MD

Nissan has announced the appointment of Keerthi Prakash as Managing Director, Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL), to lead operations at the company’s Alliance plant in Chennai, India, from September 1, 2022.

Get connected to HomeLane

Keerthi Prakash- RNAIPL

ALSO READ Intel technology to power BMW, Nissan in autonomous driving

In his new role, Keerthi will report to Frank Torres, President Nissan India Operations and functionally to Roddy Macleod, Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management for Africa, Middle East and India.

Keerthi, currently Deputy Managing Director, RNAIPL, joined the plant in 2008 and has over 20 years of automotive manufacturing experience. He replaces Biju Balendran, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Nissan after four successful years as plant Managing Director.

Essar signs $2.4bn sale pact with AM/NS for infra assets

﻿Essar﻿ today announced signing definitive agreements with Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) for certain Ports and Power infrastructure assets that are primarily captive to Hazira steel plant operations.

The deal also envisages a 50-50 Joint Venture partnership, for building a 4 MTPA LNG terminal at Hazira, Gujarat, between Essar and ArcelorMittal.

Move-to-Earn Startup Fitmint to Launch Initial Dex Offering (IDO)

Bengaluru-headquartered move-to-earn startup ﻿Fitmint﻿ has announced that it will launch an ‘Initial DEX Offering (IDO)’ aka ‘token sale’ for its native crypto token named ‘FITT token’.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

As a part of Fitmint’s upcoming three-day token sale activity, they will be putting out 300 million FITT tokens for public sale with the aim to create an open, decentralize, and community-driven game economy.

Fitmint is aiming to target over 15,000 people to participate in the sale, in a bid to discover a fair price of the token, and onboard the token buyers on the app. In the long run, Fitmint has plans to move toward being a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) once the product and the ecosystem are mature enough.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)

Get connected to HomeLane