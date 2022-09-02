Bringing Your Story with Shradha Sharma

When we began YourStory in 2008, we believed every business and every entrepreneur had a story to tell. The startup ecosystem was then taking its baby steps with just a few startups being launched every year. A lot has changed in the 14 years since. Today, we are living in an era of entrepreneurs, startups, D2C brands, Web3, creators—we hear of one new idea and startup every day.

And not just in Bengaluru, Mumbai, or Delhi, but even smaller cities like Baroda, Indore, and Mysore. While this is great, it has become impossible for us, or others, to tell every story. And we want to change this.

So we are very excited to announce the launch of Your Story with Shradha Sharma—your chance to have a candid, crisp, and unfiltered conversation with the Founder of YourStory.

You don't need to be a unicorn, you don't need to be VC-backed, or running at a $5 million ARR. You just need to be running a business with a lot of passion and a lot of drive while trying to solve an important problem.

Join us this Saturday @9 pm as we unveil the first edition of Your Story with Shradha Sharma.

If you are an early-stage startup that has an important story to share, please fill in this form