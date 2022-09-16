CoverSelf raises $4.8M

San Francisco, US, headquartered cloud-based healthcare platform CoverSelf has announced raising $4.8 million in a seed round led by ﻿BEENEXT﻿ and ﻿3one4 Capital﻿. The startup will use the funding to build its platform, scale the company’s operations and grow sales, product and technology teams.

Founded in 2021 by Rajasekhar Maddireddy and Raghavendra Pawar, CoverSelf offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for healthcare claims and payment integrity in order to reduce duplication. The platform claims to enable accurate and quick settlement of healthcare claims, designed for the US healthcare system.

DINGG raises Rs 3.5Cr

SaaS platform for operations management for spa, salons and beauty clinics ﻿DINGG﻿has announced raising Rs 3.5 crore led by Big Sun Ventures. Other investors in the round include the CEO of Jean Claude Biguine India, Samir Srivastav, founders of Beauty Essentials Ayaz and Ramiz Kabani, Lalit Keshre, CEO of GROWW, CEO of Excellon Software Vishnu Tambi, Rohit Gothi, CEO of Hero Cycles, Divej Wadhwa, Founder at Orange Health Digital, and others.

The startup will use the funds to scale its sales and marketing and acquire new customers. It will also expand to the beauty and wellness sector, adding tools for enhanced customer engagement.

Founded in 2018 by Santosh Patidar and Akshay Poorey, DINGG offers booking management, Point-of-Sale, marketing and lead management on a single platform.

Ivyclique raises seed round

Boutique media and content agency ﻿Ivyclique AI﻿ has announced raising an undisclosed amount in a seed round led by a group of US-based angel investors. The Amsterdam-headquartered company which has registered offices in India and the US, will use the funds to pivot to offering cutting edge video-solutions to its customers.

Founded in 2016 by former Deutsche Bank executive Anjan Purandare, Ivyclique claims to have worked with over 100 business-to-business clients across India, Europe and the US, offering services such as branding, web development, event management and others.

