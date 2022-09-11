Decoding ONDC

Hello Reader,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for concerted efforts to make India a global centre of research and innovation and urged state governments to frame modern policies in the fields of science and technology. The PM was speaking at the two-day Centre-State Science Conclave in Science City, Ahmedabad.

India’s startup ecosystem has about one hundred unicorns valued at $250 billion. These companies have managed to raise over $63 billion from the capital markets, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an address to new graduates at the tenth Convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram.

In other news, King Charles III has been officially proclaimed Britain's new monarch in a historic ceremony.

Here’s your trivia for today: What’s the biggest tech acquisition in history

Ecommerce

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) represents an ecosystem for unbundled and interoperable ecommerce transactions. The idea was first conceptualised at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when the government had to devise ways to encourage people to stay at home without causing inconvenience.

ONDC chief business office Shireesh Joshi explains how the platform will change Indian ecommerce in much the same way as UPI changed the fintech space.

One platform for all:

ONDC eliminates restrictions in the ecommerce segment and creates a more democratic ecosystem.

Apart from buyers and sellers, ONDC will benefit other players such as logistics and storage service providers.

Shireesh has worked with several retail giants, including Procter & Gamble, Pepsico, and Godrej.

Social media

Moj, MX TakaTak, Chingari, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram have provided opportunities to people—from metros to India’s Tier II, III, and beyond towns and cities—to make content to earn a living.

But how viable is this career path?

Manish Pandey, one of India’s leading brand consultants and mentors to many successful content creators, says, “It's a long-term game. You have to be consistent.”

Like and subscribe:

Building a brand could take as long as two years.

Manish explains the need to avoid the temptation of clickbait as part of one's packaging strategy. How one packages content on a platform constantly plagued by the fear of 'saturation' makes the ultimate difference.

To young creators, Manish advises to not be stuck in a race of monetising every video.

Women Entrepreneurs

It is tart, fizzy, slightly sweet, and is becoming one of the most popular drinks in Kolkata.

Barely a year old, Calbrew Kombucha’s drinks have found their place in several Kolkata cafés, including Glenburn Café and Bunosilo Estate Coffee Roasters. Wellness expert Luke Coutinho has featured Calbrew Kombucha on his health food website.

Drink up:

Kolkata-based Calbrew Kombucha was started by four friends—Sonali Sonpal, Shilpa Soni, Jagruti Shah, and Smita Agarwal—in 2021.

The history of kombucha dates to 220 BC when it supposedly originated in northeast China and quickly became popular for its healing properties.

Other Indian kombucha brands include HappyBooch, Atmosphere Studio, and Borecha.

At an open market

News & updates

Alphabet’s healthcare bet: Verily, the life sciences business under Alphabet, has raised $1 billion. The company says it will use the capital to expand its data-driven healthcare products tailored to individuals.

Off the grid: A new app called OfftheGrid is bringing Tinder-like experiences to the world of travel. Users can swipe left or right to find buddies to explore new destinations.

Electric vehicles: Flamingos living in Chile’s Atacama Desert's salt flats have seen their numbers decline due to water-intensive lithium mining.

What’s the biggest tech acquisition in history

Answer: Dell's acquisition of enterprise storage company EMC for $67 billion in cash and stock, which took place in 2015, is currently the biggest tech acquisition in history.

