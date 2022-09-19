C-CAMP kicks off India’s 6th NBEC competition for bio-entrepreneurship

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (﻿C-CAMP﻿) has kicked off the sixth NBEC competition, which is part of the BREC—the BIRAC Regional Entrepreneurship Centre, established at C-CAMP in partnership with BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council).

NBEC aims to attract, identify and nurture deep science-driven business ideas that address India’s most pressing societal challenges in new, innovative, and commercially viable ways. NBEC 2022 has in store Rs 16 crore in cash prizes and investment opportunities for winners, the organisation said in a statement.

The competition was launched today by Dr Vijay Chandru, Co-founder and Director, Strand Life Sciences, in presence of startups, several eminent industry partners and stakeholders from the ecosystem. Dr Chandru was joined by Dr Alka Sharma, Senior Advisor, DBT and MD, BIRAC; and Dr Manish Diwan, Head, Strategic Partnerships and Entrepreneurship Development, BIRAC in formally releasing the competition poster and opening call for applications.

Sharing the history of how bio-entrepreneurship started in India, Dr Chandru in his address said,

“NBEC along with its partners has moved the culture of starting up with risky ideas in biosciences to the next level. This competition has taken bio-entrepreneurship deeply national into Tier II and III cities. What started as a small amount of prize money has gone up to more than a million dollars, which is exciting for youngsters starting their journey.”

NBEC's mission is to create a steady pipeline of innovative technologies with demonstrated commercial potential that address India’s most formidable challenges in healthcare, agriculture, and the environment. This is a cohort of nearly 200 expert-vetted and hand-picked business ideas spanning all sub-domains of life sciences, with a special focus on emerging areas like digital health, maternal and child health, anti-microbial resistance, water and sanitation, green chemistry, and personal care.