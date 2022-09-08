Edtech startup Scaler to hire over 600 techies to meet demand for skilled talent

Edtech startup ﻿Scaler﻿ announced plans to hire over 600 professionals by December 2022 to meet the growing demand for skilled tech talent in the industry.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of Scaler and ﻿InterviewBit﻿, quoting a NASSCOM report, said India could face a shortage of 14-19 lakh techies by 2026. “To curb this shortage, we are strengthening our support and teams to meet this growing need for skilled tech talent, and continue the trajectory of ‘impact-driven’ upskilling.”

Scaler noted that the hiring spree will be witnessed across the sales, careers (B2B enterprise team), instructors, and operations teams.

With a strength of over 1,800 employees, Scaler said it is eyeing to expand its workforce by 35% to keep up with the organisation’s growing needs.

“Our hiring plans are a result of the rapid growth we have witnessed over the last three years. With our recent expansion to the US, we are eyeing a $17 million monthly run rate in December 2022 with an annualised run rate of $200 million,” Abhimanyu said in a media release.

As of July 2022, it clocked in an ARR of $100 million. With the current valuation of $710 million, it is witnessing a month-on-month growth of 15%, the startup noted.

Since its inception in 2019, Scaler has raised a total funding of $76.5 million and has embarked fund of $50 million for acquisitions till March 2023. Scaler, a subsidiary of InterviewBit, is backed by marquee global investors like ﻿Sequoia Capital India﻿, ﻿Tiger Global Management﻿, and ﻿Lightrock﻿ India.

The edtech startup recently launched the Scaler Neovarsity, an online university which offers an outcome-focused Master’s programme accredited with ECTS (European Credit Transfer and Accumulation Systems). The tech upskilling startup claims it is adding over 2,500 learners monthly and onboarded and helped over 25,000 learners cumulatively with industry-vetted curriculum and mentors since its inception.

