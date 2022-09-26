[Funding roundup] Butterfly, Nirmalaya, Urban Sphere raise early-stage deals

Butterfly Learnings raises $1.5M in seed funding

Paediatric behavioural health platform Butterfly announced that it raised $1.5 million in its seed funding round from ﻿Insitor Partners﻿, ﻿9Unicorns﻿, ﻿Venture Catalysts﻿, Fondation Botnar, UTIL Stiftung, and ﻿CIIE.CO﻿.

The company said it would use the funds to build and scale the digital product and expand its physical footprint across India. Currently, it has four physical centres across Mumbai and Thane.

“The need for impactful solutions in the behavioural health space is unquestioned. We believe Butterfly Learnings has incredible potential to provide transformative support to young people in India and possibly beyond,” Antoine Veyrassat, Head of Venture Philanthropy at Fondation Botnar, said in a media statement.

Founded in 2021 by Dr Sonam Kothari and Dr Abhishek Sen, Butterfly Learnings is helping solve challenges across the full spectrum of developmental issues and behavioural health among children through evidence-based practices. It aims to deliver improved clinical outcomes to more than 2,000 children and families in 2022.

Nirmalaya secures seed funding of $800K

Natural fragrance brand Nirmalaya announced that it raised $800,000 in its seed funding round, led by ﻿Artha Venture Fund﻿ , along with key investors including The DotIn Network, Shiprocket – Huddle Accelerator, Flawless Company Family office and other marquee angels.

The company plans to use the newly infused funds to gain a firm foothold in the worldwide market.

“Our first step will be to expand our presence to the US and Middle East Asia regions by introducing unique and chemical-free fragrance products, including reed diffusers, and car and room fresheners, in these markets by March’23. This geographic and product expansion will be at the core of our strategy,” Nirmalaya Co-founder and CEO Bharat Bansal, said in a media statement.

Founded in late 2020 by Bharat Bansal, Surbhi Bansal, and Rajeev Bansal, the company manufactures and distributes a range of chemical-free, low-carbon, and eco-friendly incense and perfumes after processing floral waste collected from over 300 temples in the NCR region.

ALSO READ How Bengaluru-based tech logistics startup CarterX is helping flyers travel light

EV startup Urban Sphere raises Rs 30L in investments

Urban Sphere, a connected commercial EV manufacturer, announced that it raised Rs 30 lakh in its first funding round through an angel network.

The company said the investment will be used to expand its operations across national and international grounds, all the while focusing on increasing its clientele for connected commercial four-wheeled vehicles.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

“We will be using this funding to set up extensive ground operations of manufacturing and R&D, with the hope of bringing connected wheels on road for Indian markets through an innovative connected commercial four-wheeled electric vehicle for the future of transport and logistics,” Karthik A, Co-founder and CEO, Urban Sphere, said in a media release.

Urban Sphere was founded by Karthik A and Nagarjuna V in September 2022.

Mumbai Angels invests in Sugar Watchers

﻿Mumbai Angels﻿ has invested an undisclosed amount in food startup, ﻿Sugar Watchers﻿, along with FAAD Network.

The funds will boost Sugar Watchers’ marketing, working capital, and product development capabilities, according to a press release.

“We are glad to have closed this bridge round with Mumbai Angels and Faad Networks, which will help us focus on launching new products and expand to newer geographies like UAE and USA,” Treman Singh Ahluwalia, Founder of Sugar Watchers, said in a statement.

The startup, on a mission to reduce the spread of diabetes in India, claims to offer 100% natural, and clinically tested food alternatives that taste similar to regular foods. Sugar Watchers delivers its offerings pan India via its website and other channels.