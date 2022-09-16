Gautam Adani, on Friday, became the world's second richest person for a brief period. With a net worth of $154.7 billion, the tycoon overtook Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Bernard Arnault of Louis Vuitton to grab the second spot before he was pushed back to the third position by Arnault.

According to the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List, Adani's net worth rose by $5.2 billion, an increase of 3.49%. Tesla founder Elon Musk remains in the top position on the rich list with a net worth of $273.5 billion. Adani's wealth, which earlier today reached about $155 billion, dropped to $152 billion. Arnault is currently at $153.9 billion.

As per the Forbes list, the ranking of Arnault and Adani is likely to change again in the near future as the difference between the two net worth narrows.

Last month, Adani surpassed Louis Vuitton boss Arnault to become the world's third richest man. But was behind Musk and Bezos. It was the first instance when an Asian was ranked among the top three billionaires.

Adani is a first-generation entrepreneur and an Indian billionaire Industrialist who heads the Ahmedabad-based multinational conglomerate Adani Group. The conglomerate comprises seven publicly-listed companies spanning infrastructure, mining, energy, and other sectors.

Adani Enterprises has made significant investments in new emerging industries over the past five years, including airports, cement, copper refining, data centres, green hydrogen, petrochemical refining, roadways, and solar cell production.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the second Indian in the top 10 list- with a net worth of $92.2 billion. He is placed at 8th position.

Last month, Adani's Group announced that it will buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV)—one of the nation's most popular news channels—as it looks to boost media investments as part of an ambitious expansion plan.