Google Play is trialling rummy and fantasy game apps in India

Google will allow real money gaming apps such as daily fantasy games (DFG) and online rummy apps on its app marketplace Google Play for a trial period of one year. This move comes in response to the growing popularity of these apps, which can be downloaded on Android phones via third party marketplaces or directly from the app's website.

Reported by MoneyControl, the trial period will begin on September 28. Real money gaming apps that are incorporated in India will be allowed to register their apps, and their distribution will be limited to users from India.

To register for the pilot, companies will be asked to send individual applications and approval of terms and conditions to Google. Successful applicants will be notified in 7 business days.

"We are constantly exploring ways for local developers to build successful businesses and offer delightful experiences on Google Play. Through this pilot program, we are taking a measured approach that will help us collate learnings and retain an enjoyable and safe experience for our users," a Google spokesperson told MoneyControl.

YourStory has not independently verified this story.

According to a recent report by gaming and interactive media venture fund Lumikai and consulting firm Redseer, real money games accounted for 51 percent of the overall gaming startup revenue estimated at $1.8 billion in financial year 2020.

India's multiple real money gaming unicorns, including Dream11, Mobile Premier League, and Games 24X7, have not been available for download on the Google Play Store.