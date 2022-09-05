Klub announces final close of Rs 200 Cr maiden fund Acelere8

Revenue-based financing platform ﻿Klub﻿ has announced the final close of its Rs 200 crore maiden fund Acelere8. The first close was announced in December 2021.

Klub will accelerate disbursement across growth-stage businesses during the festive season from the fund, said the company in a statement. The fund has already deployed nearly 30% of its corpus, it said.

“Revenue-based financing fits perfectly with the festive season capital needs of businesses. This festive season, we will expand our investments in small businesses as well as unicorns by 2x through our RBF Fund over the next six months,” Anurakt Jain, Co-founder and CEO at Klub, said in the statement.

The fund invests capital ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 crore in businesses for a tenure of up to 24 months. Over the last few months, Klub has made 33 investments across growth-stage businesses, including BluSmart, Ben Franklin, Bewakoof, Furlenco, SMOOR Chocolates, among others.

Limited Partners in Klub’s Category II Alternative Investment Fund include wealth management company ﻿Credence Family Office﻿. The fund’s advisory council includes the likes of ﻿InMobi﻿Group CEO Naveen Tiwari, Vidit Atrey, Co-founder and CEO of ﻿Meesho﻿ and Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder of ﻿9Unicorns﻿.

“We are always inclined to partner with capital platforms that focus on the cash flow of businesses to determine its growth. With Klub’s revenue-based financing fund, we are able to do this without any equity dilution. This firmly supports our belief of delivering an optimal curated solution to the needs of businesses and our investors,” said Mitesh Shah, Founder and CEO at Credence Family Office in the statement.

Founded in 2019 by Anurakt Jain and Ishita Verma, Klub offers flexible capital to digital business and SMEs. The platform partners with NBFCs, HNIs, and financial institutions apart from its fund to offer the capital. Backed by Sequoia Capital’s Surge, US-based Alter Global and others, Klub claims to have backed over 300 brands so far.

Edited by Teja Lele Edited by Teja Lele