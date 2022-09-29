udaan announces ‘4X4 Delivery Service’ for pharmacies

Business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce platform udaan announced the launch of ‘4X4 delivery service’ for pharmacies to offer a superior customer experience.

As part of the new service offering, udaan will provide medicine delivery to pharmacies every 4 hours with four delivery slot options (5 am, 11 am, 2 pm and 5 pm) across six cities Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Pune.

The company plans to scale this to more cities/towns in the next 6-8 months.

In an offical statement, the company said that the pharmacies opting for this service will have a 30-day credit period along with offers on the total order value on items available on the platform.

Sanjay Sharma, Business Head – Pharma Category, udaan, said, “The 4X4 delivery service has been made possible due to our extensive logistics and distribution network capabilities, and we are confident that this initiative will benefit a large base of pharmacies across Bharat.”

The service has been launched after a successful pilot and extensive feedback from pharmacies in select cities that required enhanced delivery capabilities. During the pilot phase, the business witnessed a 45% increase in orders in select cities.

Further, to simplify and provide ease of ordering from the udaan ‘app’, pharmacies will have the option to select the language for easy ordering. Going forward, as the service will be scaled to additional towns and cities, more regional language options will be offered to the pharmacies for their convenience.

The pharma category on the udaan platform currently lists medicines, medical supplies, and over-the-counter (OTC) products. Currently, it has thousands of pharmacies registered on the platform.

udaan has a network of over three million retailers, chemists, kirana shops, HoReCa, farmers, and 25-30,000 sellers across 1,200+ cities in the country covering more than 12,000 pin codes. Over five million transactions take place on the udaan platform per month.