Apparel marketplace Myntra has started pilots for its quick delivery services under the name 'M-Now' in select pincodes of Bengaluru.

The feature promises product delivery within 30 minutes to 2 hours.

"At Myntra, we are always looking for ways to sharpen our customer proposition. We launched M-Express earlier, towards enhancing the customer experience with regard to speed and have been experimenting with a pilot for faster delivery in a select few pincodes. We will look at expanding it further based on the insights gained, before launching it formally," a Myntra spokesperson said.

The development was first reported by Inc42.

Ecommerce marketplaces and vertical marketplaces have been looking to expedite their delivery timelines beyond same-day and next-day delivery as quick commerce platforms are venturing into categories beyond groceries and daily essentials.

Also Read Nykaa sees beauty leveraging quick commerce more; plans to cut delivery times

As consumers club their apparel, accessories, and personal care purchases with grocery orders, marketplaces are trying to defend their turf.

Flipkart-owned Myntra already has an Express feature which offers 24-48 hours delivery for select categories.

The M-Now feature currently features brands like Mochi, Wrangler, Metro, Being Human, and Lavie.

Myntra is not the only one innovating to reach consumers faster. Nykaa, with its Nykaa Now service, is also looking to set up a dark store network to service customers faster.