A startup from Indore is helping businesses onboard tech talent

While remote work has opened opportunities for developers across the world, it has also led to companies struggling to find and retain reliable tech talent.

Indore-headquartered startup ﻿Supersourcing﻿ says it uses a community-based approach to solve this problem. It connects a pool of global talent providers with customers looking for engineers.

"We have seen hiring remote developers become a pain; last minute drops, moonlighting, and crazy demand become bottlenecks for any startup looking to scale. The entire startup industry is struggling to get the right talent; if you ask any founder what their biggest pain is now, they will say, ‘right talent’," says Aditi Chaurasia, Co-founder and COO of SuperSourcing.

SuperSourcing, founded in 2019 by Aditi and Mayank Pratap, is an AI-enabled platform for screening processes and helps early-stage startups and enterprises employ top remote engineering talent on a contract basis. The platform also hosts a variety of SaaS tools for hiring, managing productivity, vetting, and billing.

How does it work?

SuperSourcing operates on a B2B model. "We are building a marketplace for businesses and engineers, solving major pain-points in hiring engineers globally to manage, operate, and scale. Supersourcing leverages cutting-edge technology and a global network to turn the century-old paradigm upside-down," says Aditi.

SuperSourcing combines automated tests with live interviews. The entire product is built on the AI and ML architecture. “We are parsing thousands of job descriptions and resumes along with hundreds of data points and reviews to find the right match for every role,” says Mayank.

The platform evaluates soft skills such as project collaboration, personality tests, as well as work experience and technical skills such as coding challenges, recorded video responses, and virtual task-based outcomes. “We focus on performance, not background. Hire people who are great at doing the job, not just great at interviewing for it,” says Aditi.

SuperSourcing's AI model processes thousands of responses, looking for specific words or sentiments that accurately reflect these values. It automates manual processes like timesheets, status updates, attendance, billing, feedback, etc.

Mayank believes strong communication and time-management skills are important when hiring a remote developer. "Candidates with more of these are graded higher, and those with fewer score lower," Aditi says.

For post-hiring services, it has built tools to automate timesheets, reviews, productivity, tasks, billing, agreements, leaves, etc.

The startup says that while companies usually take around 40 days to complete pre-hiring, with SuperSourcing the process happens in about seven days.

“Our AI recommendation engine finds the top 10 developers who are immediately available. Engineers are pre-vetted with communication, programming, situation-based questions, and hands-on assignments. Only 3% of top programmers count on cracking it,” says Aditi.

“Those curated super profiles don’t require interviews; it just takes a guarantee of work quality and professionalism. Still, we take one round and hire; it's risk-free; no deposit, no advance; first try, then trust,” she adds.

Business and revenue model

SuperSourcing is an asset-light model and charges commission on each candidate the client hires from the platform.

The startup claims to have generated $3 million in ARR in 16 months and is growing at a rate of 20% per month.

It charges $99 per month as a platform fee.

To be onboarded on the platform, the candidate should have a minimum of four years of experience as a developer. To join as an agency, the organisation should have a minimum team size of 50.

The platform says it has helped 28 unicorns, 32 YC-funded companies, Fortune 500 brands. Its clients include ride-hailing service ﻿Uber﻿, video conferencing app ﻿Zoom﻿, search engine ﻿Google﻿, ecommerce giant ﻿Amazon﻿, hyperlocal delivery startup ﻿Dunzo﻿, homegrown food giant ﻿Swiggy﻿, and 70+ global VC fund portfolio companies.

Currently, the startup works with around 2,700 plus software companies, over 350 enterprise and funded customers, and more than 12,000 developers.

The startup is backed by some of the big names in the Indian startup ecosystem, including Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder & CEO, ﻿Paytm﻿), Ritesh Malik (Founder, ﻿Innov8﻿ Coworking), Nikhil Sharma ( Principal Consultant, Capco), and Ankush Agrawal (Founder & CEO, Tree Cap Consulting), to name a few.

Today, SuperSourcing has 52 team member, with the leadership team working from Bengaluru and finance and HR team from Indore.

Way ahead

According to Mordor Intelligence, the engineering services market is expected to register a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 8% during the forecast period 2021–2026.

In June 2022, SuperSourcing raised $500,000 in seed round from multiple investors.

The startup is looking to expand its data and engineering growth team by hiring ML and AI engineers and data analysts in various functions. It plans to onboard 12,000 engineers in the next three months.

SuperSourcing aims to reach $50 million ARR in the next few months.

